- ID.me's repeated self-congratulations about the intercepting billions in attempted fraud against U.S. state and federal governments do not appear to…
Biometric Update for
Daily biometrics news and exclusive features about biometrics companies.
- A Mexican biometric fraud prevention startup says it has closed a seed round of funding valued at $4.1 million. The…
- By Deepak Gupta, CTO & Co-Founder of LoginRadius The digital world is getting more real as we move towards a new era…
- Waiting times for travelers at borders may increase substantially after the deployment of the European Union's biometric Entry/Exit System (EES).…
- Intel says its new product, FakeCatcher, detects 96 percent of deepfakes. Executives say theirs is the first detector that works…
- Facial recognition is about to be able to accurately unmask deepfakes, match families walking through the airport all at once,…
- A biometrics vendor is reminding stakeholders that know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions based on single-image selfie biometrics are…
- The physical access control system (PACS) market is estimated at $8.1 billion and is expected to expand briskly at a…
- Selfie biometrics and facial recognition are prominent among the week’s top articles on Biometric Update for IFPC week. They include…
- Digital ID infrastructure should have higher security levels and is a "core government task" that Sweden should focus on. The…
Chris Burt |
Alessandro Mascellino |
Spotlight:
in the news
Features and Industry Interviews
Biometric Update offers exclusive features and in-depth interviews with executives in the biometrics industry.
- An investment in Laxton by private equity firm Enlightenment Capital sets the stage for potential acquisitions by the biometrics provider.…
More Interviews and Features
Alessandro Mascellino |
Industry Insights
Biometric Update Industry Insights feature biometrics and digital ID industry experts discussing their unique perspectives.
- By Deepak Gupta, CTO & Co-Founder of LoginRadius The digital world is getting more real as we move towards a new era…
More Industry Insights
Digital Identity in Developing Nations
With UN SDG 16.9 calling for legal identity for all by 2030, Biometric Update is taking a special in-depth focus on digital ID projects in developing countries.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has called on G-20 leaders to join global efforts in making access to digital…
Digital Identity in Developing Nations
ID4Africa
Biometric Update has been the official journalist for the last five annual meetings of the ID4Africa Movement.
The host city of the ID4Africa 2023 AGM will be Nairobi, Kenya.