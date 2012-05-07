FB pixel

ID.me's travails are a problem for the biometrics industry

By Jim Nash

- ID.me's repeated self-congratulations about the intercepting billions in attempted fraud against U.S. state and federal governments do not appear to…

Seed and angel funders invest in Mexican face biometrics anti-fraud vendor

By Jim Nash

- A Mexican biometric fraud prevention startup says it has closed a seed round of funding valued at $4.1 million. The…

Biometrics: the key to creating secure digital identities in the metaverse

By Deepak Gupta

- By Deepak Gupta, CTO & Co-Founder of LoginRadius The digital world is getting more real as we move towards a new era…

EU Biometric Entry/Exit may add to border wait times; Statewatch worries

By Alessandro Mascellino

- Waiting times for travelers at borders may increase substantially after the deployment of the European Union's biometric Entry/Exit System (EES).…

A big name enters the battle against deepfake threat

By Jim Nash

- Intel says its new product, FakeCatcher, detects 96 percent of deepfakes. Executives say theirs is the first detector that works…

Facial recognition advances spurring new use cases, improvements in IFPC 2022 spotlight

By Chris Burt

- Facial recognition is about to be able to accurately unmask deepfakes, match families walking through the airport all at once,…

Selfie biometrics rollouts keep pace as eID cautions careful KYC and AML decisions

By Alessandro Mascellino

- A biometrics vendor is reminding stakeholders that know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions based on single-image selfie biometrics are…

Biometric access control market growing with new investments, partnerships

By Alessandro Mascellino

- The physical access control system (PACS) market is estimated at $8.1 billion and is expected to expand briskly at a…

Face biometrics put to the test for security from G20 to remote credential renewals

By Chris Burt

- Selfie biometrics and facial recognition are prominent among the week’s top articles on Biometric Update for IFPC week. They include…

Sweden's digital ID infrastructure should be centralized: DN Debate

By Alessandro Mascellino

- Digital ID infrastructure should have higher security levels and is a "core government task" that Sweden should focus on. The…

Features and Industry Interviews

Laxton poised for acquisitions as biometrics platform enabler with latest investment

By Chris Burt

- An investment in Laxton by private equity firm Enlightenment Capital sets the stage for potential acquisitions by the biometrics provider.…

