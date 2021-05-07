Biometrics researcher Gradiant opens Madrid technology center to boost 5G research

The new HQ will hire 100 workers

Gradiant will open a new headquarters in Madrid, Spain by the end of the summer, as it expands its core research efforts in biometrics, data analysis and networking, Faro De Vigo reports.

The Gradiant technology center will hire around 100 people and will focus on the development of 5G solutions. The company also develops face, voice, and signature biometrics, as well as liveness detection.

Gradient also spun off ALiCE Biometrics ahead of its $1.8 million funding round last year.

The company’s new headquarters on Avenida de Madrid almost doubles the space they have at Citexvi, enabling the presence of a larger team, together with the deployment of specific areas for professional meetings and demonstration sessions.

This opening of the new HQ coincides with the launch of a new initiative focusing on the development of 5G technologies for Galician companies, and supported by the Spanish Ministry of Science, the Xunta, and the EU.

“We think moving [to Madrid] is desirable to get closer to and increase our cooperation with the Galician business community and to help them in the technological transition [to 5G]” explained Gradiant CEO Luis Pérez Freire to Faro De Vigo.

“In addition, the staff of the technology center has grown a lot. We have located in Galicia a qualified employment base that reaches one hundred people.”

According to Pérez Freire, the new team will comprise engineers, researchers, and telecommunication developing experts.

The Gradiant technology center will start operations over the summer with an initial investment of one million Euros, but the firm plans to raise more than 10 million through investments in the near future.

The company’s new headquarters will also reportedly develop projects in other areas, including healthcare, defense, and aerospace, among others.

In addition to opening the new center, Gradiant has also recently joined the IMPULSE (Identity Management in PUbLic SErvices) alliance to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies to improve online identification processes.

