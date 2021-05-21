Tech5 brings inclusive biometrics expertise to ID2020, Good Health Pass Collaborative

Joins Identity Binding and Advocacy advisory committees

Tech5 is the latest biometrics provider to sign onto the Good Health Pass Initiative, becoming a general partner and contributor to the effort, and also joining ID2020 as a member of its Advocacy Advisory Committee.

The company plans to actively contribute its expertise to various ID2020 advisory committees and working groups to help accelerate inclusive access to digital identities and promote secure and interoperable, standards-based solutions, according to the announcement.

Tech5 says its work providing biometric technology for governments in Africa, the Middle East and Asia is based on key principles drawn from it vision that government beneficiary programs should include all intended citizens, and give them access to and ownership of their own personal data.

“Today, I am happy to announce our partnership with ID2020, one of the most inspiring alliances that share our same founding principles,” says TECH5 Co-founder and CEO Machiel van der Harst. “ID2020’s focus on Inclusive and Foundational ID as the framework for a modern and fair National ID implementation perfectly aligns with TECH5’s vision of Digital ID’s that should be private, inclusive and secure.”

Rob Haslam, who is strategic advisor for Tech5’s T5-Mobile ID solution, is joining the Good Health Pass working group in Identity Binding, along with ID2020’s Advocacy Advisory Committee, which is focussed on supporting the use of best practices by implementers and relying parties of health passes.

“I am honored to participate in GHPC to share my expertise and contribute to such a unique initiative, helping to address a critical need to standardize how an individual can safely, privately, and appropriately share their COVID-19 status information, using digital solutions,” comments Haslam.

Tech5 has been the recipient of more than $10 million in total investment from Yinda Infocomm, and launched a biometric mobile ID solution for sharing vaccination status on or offline earlier this year.

biometrics | digital identity | Good Health Pass Collaborative | ID2020 | Identification for Development (ID4D) | interoperability | national ID | standards | TECH5