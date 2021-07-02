Touch Biometrix partners with SystematIC on go-to-market strategy

Fostering the spread of advanced fingerprint sensor solutions

Touch Biometrix announced a new partnership with integrated chips (IC) manufacturer SystematIC, based in The Netherlands, to advance its large-area fingerprint biometric sensors towards commercial production.

As part of the new collaboration, SystematIC will start producing Touch Biometrix’s read-out IC (ROIC) specifically tailored to the firm’s TCAP (Transistor Capacitance) fingerprint sensor range and built using thin-film transistors (TFTs) on glass or plastic.

Touch Biometrix’s first commercially available product will reportedly be a large area FAP60 sensor designed to replace bulk optical biometric sensors.

Featuring 500ppi 3D image capabilities, the sensors will have a thin form factor coupled with a significantly lower cost of ownership when compared to existing optical technologies, according to the announcement.

Thanks to the new partnership, Touch Biometrix will be now able to issue full FAP60 half modules, complete with the firm’s own bespoke ROIC and scheduled for commercial shipment in November this year.

“We are delighted to have been selected by Touch Biometrix to deliver their first bespoke ROIC based on hard-won intellectual property they have developed over the last two years,” SystematIC CEO Richard Visee said.

“This is such an exciting project as the sensor technology is truly unique and we expect it to dominate the fingerprint biometric market in the coming years. To be part of that journey is something to be proud of,” Visee added.

Touch Biometrix also confirmed it is currently working on a full-screen finger on display sensors for smartphones.

Fingerprint sensor innovations for smartphones are a hot topic right now, with several biometric firms pushing the limits of the technology.

A few examples include Boréas Technologies’ new piezo sensor, Isorg’s four-finger biometrics, and Qualcomm’s under-display biometric sensors .

