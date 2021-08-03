Integrated Biometrics to supply fingerprint scanners at 460 payments locations in Uruguay

Uruguayan payments and collections provider Redpagos has selected Integrated Biometrics’ fingerprint technology to verify the identity of its customers at 460 locations throughout the country.

According to a LinkedIn post by Integrated Biometrics VP for Latin America James M. Bell, the solution is provided by IB’s systems integrator partner for Uruguay, CommandLine.

Redpagos serves more than a million people making a total of 7 million transactions per month.

Fingerprints are collected from new users on sign-up, and all transactions are verified against the national civil registry database, known as the DNIC (Dirección Nacional de Identificación Civil). This, Bell says, results in fast and accurate log-ins and identification.

The company has been making headway in Latin America with a recent contract inked by its partner Akiyama with Brazil’s Federal Police, and a series of financial institutions in Mexico signing up to use its biometric fingerprint scanners last year.

IB recently appointed biometrics industry veteran Shawn O’Rourke as its new CEO, and the company expects to reach $50 million in annual revenue in 2021.

