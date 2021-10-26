World’s first standalone universal ID document liveness detector launched by ID R&D

ID R&D launches what it says is the world’s first standalone document liveness detector compatible with any identity document and which can be added to any onboarding or digital KYC solution in just a few hours.

The company has created IDLive Doc to validate the physical presence of documents presented during the biometric verification of customer identities. Facial liveness detection validates the person while document verification confirms the authenticity of the credential.

To mitigate document screen replay attacks where an identity document – often altered – is displayed on a mobile device or computer screen instead of a physical document, IDLive Doc uses AI and the same neural processing approach used in the firm’s passive facial liveness detection product.

A video demonstration shows the software in action, where a document placed before the camera used for eKYC recognizes a biometric passport as real in under a second.

Other systems and humans can fail to notice the screen replay and may only detect fraud by subsequent behaviors. Deploying ID R&D’s passive facial liveness detection together with document verification means IDLive Doc offers real-time detection for fraud attempts whether via the human (photos, screens or masks) or the accompanying credential.

“We are excited to be the first to market with this critical fraud-fighting technology” said Alexey Khitrov, CEO at ID R&D. “Answering the request from multiple customers to help solve the problem of document screen replay attacks was a challenge we were uniquely positioned to tackle and we now have a product that quickly addresses the issue without friction.”

The launch coincides with ID R&D celebrating its fifth birthday. The firm has picked five major milestones of its journey so far such as demonstrating breakthrough PIN-level voice biometric security for device unlock. It has also passed 100 million facial liveness checks so far in 2021. Plus a little bit of fun with a Mission:Impossible-themed, mask-ripping promotional video.

