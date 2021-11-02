Border Security Conference

February 7 – 8, 2021

London, UK

With COVID-19 spreading across the globe, the security and integrity of a nation’s borders has rarely been more important than now. Security protocols have been thrust into the global spotlight as border professionals have had to adapt and change their usual approaches while ensuring that their effectiveness is not compromised; a successful response has frequently hinged on the ability of a nation to prevent infected individuals from entering the country.

Now in its fifteenth year, the Border Security Conference has established itself as a market leader in this sector and will return in February 2022, London, UK to meet these issues head-on. The conference will bring together border forces, airport and port personnel, industry leaders and key international agencies. Border Security 2022 will provide an excellent opportunity to meet with key industry stakeholders and to hear from some of the world’s leading voices.

Tune into the two-day conference and benefit from insights delivered by first-class professionals, scientists, border force officers, and industry figures.

Key reasons to attend:

Engage with a dynamic audience of border force officers, government officials, airport security managers and industry specialists on crucial topics such as biometrics, smart borders, migration, and cross-border crime

Exclusive Host Nation presentations from the UK Government, Heathrow and AGS Airports

Dedicated sessions on COVID-19 response from border officials from around the globe

New speakers from the US, Estonia, the European Commission, and more

Early Bird Rates:

Register by 29 October 2021 to save £400

Register by 30 November to save £200

Register by 17 December to save £100

For more information, please contact, Nisha Poyser-Reid at npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk

