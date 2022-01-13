Hypr wins global passwordless MFA customer, accredited for customer data safeguards

Global professional services firm Aon has announced the selection of Hypr to provide passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) across its worldwide workforce.

“Moving to passwordless MFA was the next technological evolution for our firm as we continue expanding our solutions and accelerating our digital transformation to strengthen the resiliency of our workforce,” comments Joe Martinez, the chief information security officer at Aon.

Aon says the adoption of Hypr for passwordless MFA, planned for later this year, will enhance the security practices of its approximately 50,000 employees across workstations and cloud resources. Passwordless MFA is expected to increase productivity and efficiency, improve the user experience and modernize processes.

Aon’s 2021 Cyber Security Risk Report found that ransomware attacks have grown 400 percent from the first quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2020. Aon says that passwordless MFA will reduce risk across its workforce and enhance its cybersecurity practices. It also expects fewer help desk calls and lower operational costs from incidents like password resets and system lockouts.

“As a global firm, we look to work with organizations that show technical and operational maturity to keep our information secure and accessible globally,” Martinez says.

Hypr also announced it had received a System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type II certification and three specification requirements issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Soc 2 Type II accreditation provides assurance that customer data is protected, and is based on audits of internal controls used for security, availability, confidentiality and privacy. Hypr suggests that the newly acquired security accreditation was a notable factor for Aon in selecting its service.

“With clients such as Aon, that operate in multiple markets, under various regulatory mandates, these certifications demonstrate our investment and the responsibility that we have taken on, to keep our global customers’ and our own employees’ information secure, available and private,” states Bojan Simic, co-founder, CEO and CTO of Hypr.

Simic took his role in late-2021, just as Hypr was revealing a passwordless authentication deal with Oxbury Bank.

