Health info and access app in Canada integrates user managed digital ID specification

Digital ID and access control vendor Identos says it has adopted the UMA 2 specification for the newly launched Ontario trusted account program.

Ontario trusted accounts enable some Ontario, Canada, residents to use a secure app based on a decentralized architecture to manage their personal health information, check in for medical appoints and access some health services with digital identity.

Kantara Initiative‘s UMA, or user managed access, spec has been created and managed by a global group of identity-industry volunteers known as the UMA Work Group. The document originated with the need to make user-centric control of data more secure and more common.

Identos created the Ontario trusted account program on its federated privacy exchange. That exchange is described by the company as a zero-knowledge and decentralized access network specification for the health care industry’s unique privacy requirements. Accounts are managed through the Niagara Health Navigator mobile app, which was developed by Identos and SecureKey.

A short video explaining how Ontario trusted accounts work can be viewed here.

Kantara also is involved in the patchwork mobile driving license initiatives underway in the United States.

