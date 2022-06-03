Growing biometrics providers unveil leadership appointments: Phonexia, Corsight, NEC America

Facial recognition specialist Corsight hires a new chief financial officer, Moshe Fink, as part of the firm’s continuing growth.

Corsight recently announced further expansion in the U.S. due to growing demand for its facial recognition products.

Fink, who will be based at the corporate HQ in Tel Aviv, brings more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience and previously served at AI tech firm Axilion as well as Amazon, Oracle and EY.

Company CEO Rob Watts said facial recognition is often misunderstood and can be “a force for good” in a recent interview with Biometric Update.

New CEO for Phonexia

Radovan Musil has been appointed Phonexia’s chief executive officer, taking over from Michal Hrabi, who steps down having led the voice biometrics provider from 20 employees to a team of more than 60 over the past 7 years.

Hrabi says his “mission has successfully ended,” with the company’s accomplishments culminating in winning IBM Company of the Year in 2021.

Musil grew Grisoft, now AVG Technologies, from 25 to 130 employees as CEO, and also served as CEO of Red Hat Czech, and as an external consultant, coach and mediator at the Central Bohemian Innovation Center.

“I have known Phonexia for many years, and I perceive it as a company with an extraordinary reputation and potential, where incredibly talented people work with the latest technologies,” Musil comments. “I intend to capitalize on my experience in people development, team building, international expansion, and mutually beneficial cooperation with universities in the Czech Republic and abroad.”

NEC America appoints SVP

Meanwhile, NEC Corporation of America has made more changes to senior staff.

Marc Hebner has been promoted to senior vice president and head of Enterprise Business in the Americas, and Al Kelley moves up into Hebner’s vacant seat as VP, Channel Sales.

In his 15 years at NEC, Hebner led Channel Sales, transforming the division into a SaaS sales channel. In his new role he will be responsible for achieving NEC’s revenue and operating profit targets for Channel, Direct, Cloud, IT, and Smart Workspace divisions for the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

“It’s a pleasure to see these leaders assume new roles at such high levels,” comments Keith Terreri, executive vice president for Enterprise Services at NEC.

“These moves reflect on the quality people we have at NEC. I have full confidence in their ability to lead their teams, serve customers and deliver results.”

Just last month, NEC America brought in biometrics veteran Steve Lizotte as VP of Engineering, coming from Idemia Identity & Security North America.

