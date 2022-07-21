Integrated Biometrics product range now iBeta complaint, aces biometric PAD testing

NIST-accredited testing lab iBeta has evaluated Integrated Biometrics’ Kojak, Five-0 and Watson fingerprint scanners and found they meet the ISO 30107-3 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) Standard with a zero percent attack success rate.

iBeta Quality Assurance evaluated the products’ anti-spoofing and liveness detection capabilities where attempted presentation attacks are made with items mimicking the finger of a real, live person.

After multiple different approaches to trick the sensors, not a single attempt was successful.

The evaluations mean Integrated Biometrics now has the broadest range of fingerprint scanners on the market that are both FBI certified and iBeta compliant.

FBI certification stems from Integrated Biometrics’ compliance with the Next Generation Identification (NGI) Image Quality Specifications (IQS), a reviewed by the Criminal Justice Information Services Division.

This means IB’s products do not need to rely of proprietary image formats for presentation attack detection.

“We are extremely pleased to receive this status from the independent iBeta laboratory in recognition of our commitment to rigorous presentation attack detection,” comments Fred Frye, Chief Scientist at Integrated Biometrics.

“IB provides a unique approach to PAD using both AI and electrical characteristics of the human finger resulting in very accurate spoof detection.”

Integrated Biometrics recently announced that it had put all its products through self-testing for compliance as it joined the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) as a partner vendor.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometric testing | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint scanners | iBeta | Integrated Biometrics | presentation attack detection | spoof detection