Vision-Box launches mobile biometric workstation for flexible airport deployment

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
A new mobile security gateway device has been unveiled by Vision-Box to help airports perform biometric passenger screening for efficient processing.

The new Seamless Assistant is a battery-powered standalone device on wheels, that can be used for biometric identification with liveness detection.

Seamless Assistant has a small footprint, the company says, and can be quickly deployed to various locations with a Wi-Fi connection. This makes it suitable for security, lounge, and boarding checks, according to the company announcement. The device supports the replacement of manual and paper-based processes, and integrates with Vision-Box’s Orchestra Digital Identity Management Platform.

The Orchestra platform’s Privacy by Design certification was recently renewed.

To ensure optimal biometric performance, Seamless Assistant comes with what Vision-Box calls “intelligent” light compensations.

“We are proud to announce the launch of the Seamless Assistant, a revolutionary new product that is set to simplify the experience of airports, airlines, and passengers,” says Vision-Box Head of Product Alessandro Minucci. “Features such as the small form factor, battery power, wireless and wheels allow this product to be a market standout. The device can be moved anywhere in the airport without any effort, permitting quick deployment at any given moment for whatever use case it might be required, such as scaling up infrastructure at peak periods.”

The Seamless Assistant closely follows the launch of Vision-Box’s Seamless Kiosk for biometric self check-ins.

