Indian police using facial recognition that misses two out of every 10: report

Eighty percent is a respectable test grade for a subject that a student is unfamiliar with, but not for a police facial recognition system being used to investigate crimes.

According to The Economic Times in India, a Right to Information Act request reveals that Delhi Police’s face biometrics system peaks at 80 percent accuracy.

Law enforcement officials approved the use of the algorithms for identifying participants in a pair of recent public protests, one of which turned into a riot.

The software’s accuracy registered as low as 2 percent with Delhi Police in 2019, and it can be as high as 99.97 percent, according to the Times, but a subject would almost have to be posing in direct, even light and facing the camera.

The Internet Freedom Foundation, an Indian non-governmental organization advocating for civil liberties online, requested the documents.

Data scientists have long said that common methods of calculating and expressing the accuracy of biometric systems are wrong. System accuracy is made up of both false positive and false negative, one of which can be improved at the expense of the other.

The U.S.’ National Institute of Standards and Technology hosts an ongoing performance assessment of facial recognition systems, called the Facial Recognition Vendor Test. It is not known if the India police’s algorithm has been submitted for testing.

A test of an Idemia 1:N matching algorithm by the U.S. DHS’s S&T in an airport scenario last year showed a true identification rate of 99.7 percent, when tuned to a false identification rate of 1 in 100,000, which the agency considers acceptable for the use case’s security needs.

Article Topics

accuracy | biometric matching | biometrics | criminal ID | facial recognition | India | police