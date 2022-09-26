Regula launches compact, full-feature digital ID document scanner

A lighter option for forensics ID document scanning is entering the market, with the arrival in the market of the Regula 4306, a compact Video Spectral Comparator (VSC) that offers advanced document verification tools in a package that will fit on most desks.

The 4306 targets a wider user base of governments, customs officials, financial organizations, and other forensics professionals, according to a press release from Regula, by containing the technology developed for larger VSCs in a model about the size of a desktop printer.

Features include the use of exclusively LED light, which Regula says results in less heat loss and a longer lifespan for the equipment. The unit includes more than forty light sources across the spectrum, and offers a total of 4095 combinations of high-intensity light sources for infrared luminescence. It has formatting options for wide and thick ID documents, allowing users to examine documents of many shapes and sizes. There is 142x magnification and an array of filters and operation modes.

The bells and whistles, however, are what make the Regula 4306 more than just a regular ID scanner, the announcement indicates. Multidirectional light sources allow the unit to produce 3D model scans with full surface relief reconstruction — useful for 360-degree examination, and for breaking down printing methods and the chronological addition of graphical and textual elements to a document. It also has a hyperspectral image analysis module, to scan electromagnetic information and detect the spectral characteristics of inks. Regula says it is indispensable for examinations of secure documents printed with metameric inks, which look different in certain lighting conditions.

“The device’s capabilities have proved to be close to an expert laboratory and cover most of the daily needs of professionals, with advanced analysis of almost all major formats of documents available,” says Arif Mamedov, the CEO of Regula USA. “Yet it comes in a convenient compact form factor.”

The Regula 4306 is available to order through Regula’s website.

