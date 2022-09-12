Suspicion and investigation follow Ekemp tip of Liberian biometric voter card contract win

China-based biometric firm Ekemp allegedly listed the Liberian National Elections Commission (NEC) as one of its clients for biometric voter ID cards on its website, despite a pending approval of the agreement by the country’s Public Procurement Concession Commission (PPCC).

The news was revealed by FrontPageAfrica, which reportedly observed the NEC’s logo, alongside Suprema’s, Next Biometrics’ and others, at the bottom of Ekemp’s website.

The China-based company allegedly removed all the logos from its website upon the publication of the FrontPageAfrica original article earlier today, but their presence may be indicative of a wider issue.

In fact, the events have led to suspicion of a compromise between NEC and its chosen company for the supply of materials for the upcoming biometric voter registration.

According to FrontPageAfrica, six companies competed for the NEC biometric contract: Network Solutions, Election Services, Waymark, Infotech, HID Global, Ekemp and Laxton.

However, only the latter three companies qualified for the final round, with Laxton being reportedly disqualified for submitting biometric kits with laptops instead of tablets with fingerprint scanners.

The remaining two finalists, HID Global and Ekemp, reportedly presented almost the same biometric kits with tablets and fingerprint scanners, but only the former company satisfied the security feature specification of the bid document.

A pair of parliamentary committees have been tasked with investigating the decision and advising lawmakers. According to FrontPageAfrica, they are expected to recommend the contract, and the biometric registration exercise it was to support, be cancelled.

The controversy comes amidst a push toward biometric technology for the next general elections (taking place in 2023) in Liberia, which started more than a year ago and recently included the transition from optical mark recognition for secure voter registration to fingerprint biometrics.

For context, this is not the first time NEC has been under public scrutiny in recent months. Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah faced a writ of arrest in January after being indicted for overbilling for renting 20 contactless biometric thermometers last year.

