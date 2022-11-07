Nigeria ID4D seeks privacy consultant for national ID management infrastructure

The Nigeria Digital Identity for Development project (Nigeria ID4D) is seeking the expertise of a number of service providers, including a consultant to carry out a comprehensive privacy and security audit on the National Identity Management System (NIMS) infrastructure.

The NIMS is the complete IT ecosystem for Nigeria’s digital ID project which includes application software, IT infrastructure, the data center as well as the disaster recovery center facilities. It is used to perform biometric authentication and other identity management functions.

The NIMS seeks to ensure the unique identification of individuals and the issuance of a unique NIN, among other aims. It also wants to ensure the necessary technical and legal underpinnings to function reliably and effectively safeguard individuals’ rights and their personal data are present, including implementation of privacy-by-design principles.

According to a tender document published by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the consultant is expected to work in close collaboration with the NIMC’s Project Implementation Unit (PIU) and the Ecosystem Strategic Coordination Unit (ESCU) in line with prescriptions of the ID4D Project Appraisal Document as well as any other directive given by the Project Steering Committee.

The consultant will have two major roles: First, to help NIMC prepare the required bidding documents; manage procurement and technology acquisition processes; and select any service provider(s) for implementing and managing the NIMS. Second, to assist the NIMC in the areas of project monitoring for the implementation of the NIMS, including technical assistance for implementation and post-implementation monitoring, verification, testing, and validation of NIMS system implementation per the bid specifications.

Services to be offered by the consultant under the above two scope areas are outlined in detail in the bid document.

Two other related bids have to do with the hiring of consultants; one to develop a communication strategy on the new digital ID enrollment model, and the other to design the project grievance redress mechanism which will enable the NIMC effectively and efficiently receive and respond to the concerns, complaints and grievances arising from the ecosystem enrollment model.

Nigeria intends to take digital ID coverage to 85 percent of its population and 97.5 percent of adults by the end of 2027, according to the MIMC.

More than 90 million IDs have already been issued in the country.

Article Topics

Africa | digital ID | National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) | Nigeria | Nigeria ID4D | tenders