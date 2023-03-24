Elyctis hires and launches subsidiary to serve Africa’s growing ID market

There are new names coming onboard for these companies in the biometrics and digital ID space, with Socure and Veriff aiming to consolidate corporate gains. Elyctis is also expanding into new markets with their products.

Elyctis opens subsidiary in Senegal, appoints new MD

Digital ID document solutions provider Elyctis has opened an African subsidiary, Elyctis Africa, in what the company says is a step forward in its global expansion endeavours.

The new subsidiary, with Aminou Garba as Managing Director, will respond to the needs of a booming digital ID reader market in Africa especial in the ECOWAS area (the 15-member economic bloc) where a common standard for national digital ID with interoperability has been adopted.

According to an announcement, the Elyctis Africa office will bring a combination of services to customers in the region and provide proximity services including sales, customer service, technical support and maintenance, as it will keep an inventory of Elyctis e-ID readers. It also plans to hire more African staff.

Garba is an experienced executive who has worked on four continents in the domain of finance, digitization and high-tech. He will be in charge of direct sales and management as well as the development of a network of partners and distributors in Africa.

“We already knew the e-ID document reader market in Africa was expanding and, when we met Aminou Garba, we had no doubt he was the best person for the job. We are confident that, with him and future staff of Elyctis Africa, the continent will represent an increasing part of our activities,” says Elyctis CEO Alexandre Joly.

A document reader solution from Elytics was recently integrated by Vitkovice IT Solutions.

Socure appointment to drive public sector digital ID adoption

Digital ID verification provider Socure wants to upscale the adoption of digital ID verification standards with the appointment of Ayesha Prakash as its head of public sector partnerships especially as more businesses keep moving online.

The company said in an announcement that Prakash will lead and grow Socure’s alliance and partnership ecosystem, while focusing on strengthening existing relationships with government agencies and cultivating new collaborations at the federal and state level.

The appointee will report to the company’s general manager of public sector solutions Matt Thompson.

“Across the country, policymakers are looking to make digital identity verification more equitable and accessible while combating fraud,” says Thompson. “With almost two decades of experience, Ayesha will be responsible for identifying and fostering new partnerships that unlock digital identity equity and access for all. We are excited to welcome Ayesha to the team.”

Socure recently announced it secured a $95 million credit from three financial services companies.

Veriff hires new VP of Engineering

The leadership team of Veriff has increased by one with the appointment of Hubert Behaghel as its new vice president of engineering.

Behaghel has been brought in to spearhead the company’s engineering strategy, elevate its competitive expertize through industrialization and scalability, and also streamline the engineering team’s efforts. Hubert Behaghel is based in Veriff’s Barcelona office in Spain.

“The identity crisis online has reached a breaking point. That’s where Veriff comes in,” says Behaghel. “I have been convinced since early on that I would be able to learn from Veriff’s team while also bringing my own expertise. It’s important to me as I want to help the Veriff Engineering community find its voice, both internally and externally.”

