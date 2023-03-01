Eurostar, Eurotunnel worries about capturing biometrics stall ETIAS again

The launch of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) has been delayed by the European Union once again, according to the EU Commission’s Migration and Home Affairs site.

Initially scheduled debut in 2021, the project has been paused four times, most recently in December. The EU now is floating a November launch. The ETIAS site hedges, saying the system should be ready by 2024.

ETIAS is a proposed digital authorization system for visa-exempt visitors to the EU and its Schengen Area. If approved, a visa waiver would be linked to a traveler’s passport and will be linked to their passport for €7 (US$7.42).

“Eurostar, Eurotunnel and other operators have expressed concern with capturing facial and fingerprint data to feed into the ETIAS. The infrastructure at many airports, ports, rail and land crossings are currently unable to cope with such data capture,” reads an article published Tuesday.

Previous delays have been blamed on Covid and “other headwinds.”

There is good news in the latest postponement, according to the government.

“Delaying the ETIAS launch will benefit intermediaries and service providers in the travel industry, particularly those that service travel to European Union countries,” reads the note on the site. The delay will enable these providers to “ramp up their capabilities and ensure their systems are prepared” to capture biometrics.

The ETIAS waiver would be similar to the United States’ ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization).

EU officials expect 1.4 billion people from more than 60 visa-exempt countries to apply for travel authorization after the ETIAS goes live in 2024.

The ETIAS is also closely connected to the EU’s entry-exit system (EES), which also was postponed, twice (the second time in January reportedly due to undefined contractor issues).

A large-scale data system, the EES will free travelers from face and fingerprint biometric capture upon entering and leaving Schengen. It was recently tested by the Estonian government with software integrator X Infotech.

According to the ETIAS website, the two systems will work in tandem, with the EES automating border control. Both ETIAS and EES will be operated by EU-Lisa, a government agency that will manage the data systems.

