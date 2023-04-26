Australia’s DoD issues tender for multi-biometric capture device

Australia’s Department of Defence (DoD) has released a request for proposal seeking a mobile biometric capture device that can capture fingerprint, facial and other biometric data.

The request for a new device comes from Australia DoD’s Capability Acquisition & Sustainment Group and is set to replace the current service which is obsolete, according to the tender. The Group was set up to meet the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) military equipment and supply requirements.

Australia has unveiled a new Defence Strategic Review this week that calls for fundamental changes to the structure of the Australian Defence Force to counter modern and emerging threats.

The new device. made for military applications. will be used by the Australian Defence Force in land, air and maritime environments by operators who are highly mobile, undertaking rapid and complex tactical maneuvers. The system should be handheld, ready to deploy on short notice and designed for use in diverse environmental conditions.

The deadline for the tender is May 17 while delivery is expected by October 2023. Tender responses are to be submitted electronically via the AusTender website. No dollar value is specified in the publicly-available tender information.

Northrop Grumman, Nec and Leidos are among the current biometrics suppliers of Australia’s DoD.

