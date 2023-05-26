Biometrics stocks: quarterlies, annuals, SEC actions

Biometric sensor maker Idex saw its year-over-year loss narrow slightly during the first quarter, ended March 31. But its revenue rose by a third.

Idex, which makes sensors for cards and embedded devices, reported a loss of $7.2 million, or $.01 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $1.2 million. This compares to a loss of $8.1 million, or $.01, on revenue of $989,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Executives were able to reduce operating expenses on a quarter-to-quarter comparison. In the most recent period, the company reported $8.6 million and $8.9 million a year ago.

The market inflection point claimed in 2022, when nine biometric payment card programs using Idex sensors were launched, could be continuing this year. The company says seven Turkish and Bangladeshi banks have committed to its sensors so far this year. Europe and the Middle East are showing “particularly strong” interest.

Mastercard signed off on Idex’ fingerprint test assessment, which is essential to winning real estate on the finance company’s cards. Complete certification, according to the company, is expected in the second quarter this year.

Encouraging signs in Voxx Biometric’s Q4

Voxx Biometrics, a unit of electronics conglomerate Voxx International, reported a much-improved 2023 fourth-quarter gross margin compared to the final quarter of 2022, ended February 28. Voxx Biometrics said its gross margin was 39.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a negative margin a year ago. No actual number was released.

The unit’s net sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $400,000 as compared with $100,000 in the same period a year ago. Executives attributed the gain to rising customer numbers during the fiscal year.

Parent Voxx International reported a net loss of $30.9 million, or $1.17 a share, on revenue of revenue of $534 million for fiscal year 2023, ended February 28. This compares with a loss of $27.4 million, or $.92 a share, on revenue of $635.9 million for fiscal 2022.

The last fiscal year that Voxx was in the black was 2021, when it reported a profit of $26.7 million and a per-basic-share profit of $1.11.

