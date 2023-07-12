US lawmaker selling bill on collecting biometric from migrants again

A congressman from Texas is attempting to reintroduce a bill on the collection of biometric data from migrants, known as B-Verify.

The Biometric Verification for Entry and Reconfirming Identification with Forensics Act would require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to collect biometric data from foreign nationals entering the United States through its southwest border or attempting to obtain an immigration benefit.

Republican Rep. Lance Gooden announced the bill Tuesday on conservative broadcaster Fox News, defending the act is way of combating human trafficking and asylum fraud. The move comes as the number of unaccompanied minors on the southwest border remains at distressing levels.

“It is imperative Congress arm our law enforcement with the resources they need to protect our national security,” says Gooden.

This is Gooden’s second attempt at introducing the bill. The legislation proposes using DNA tests to prove the relationship between migrants and children and to fight against identity fraud. It also ensures that migrants cannot access benefits or be issued visas prior to the collection of biometric data.

Attempts at similar projects were made in 2020, when the White House expanded the collection of biometric data, including DNA samples, used for verifying family relationships. The following year, however, Homeland Security backtracked on the idea after President Joe Biden issued a new executive order focusing on different aspects of immigration.

The department already collects biometrics in certain immigration scenarios such as cross-checking terror watch lists, fingerprinting during airport arrivals and checking documents to enter the United States. Homeland Security runs other projects relying on biometrics, including the ID management system HART (Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology) and a mobile app for processing asylum requests at the southwest border called CBP One.

Other agencies are developing their own tools, including the newly launched mobile ESTA travel which relies on FaceTec technology. In 2022, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spent a record amount on contracts for border services and products, including biometrics, reaching a combined $7.5 billion.

