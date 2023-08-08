Biometrics stocks: quarterlies, annuals, SEC actions

Aug 8, 2023 – Biometrics hardware vendor Synaptics has released its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financials.

For the quarter ended June 30, Synaptics reported a net loss of $23.4 million, or $0.59 per basic share on revenue of $227.3 million. That compares to net income of $82.9 million, or $2.09 per basic share, on revenue of $476.4 million for the same period last year.

The company’s quarterly gross margin was 44.5 percent.

Fiscal 2023, Synaptics reported net income of $73.6 million, $1.86 per share, on revenue of $1.4 billion. This compares with fiscal 2022, when the company said it registered net income$257.5 million, $6.60, on revenue of $1.7 billion.

Company executives say they anticipate a gross margin from 43.5 percent to 47.5 percent and revenue of $215 million to $245 million.

Synaptics launched a new fingerprint sensor during the quarter.

Idex chooses to leave the Nasdaq

July 21, 2023 – Being listed on the Nasdaq exchange in the U.S. and the Oslo Bors in Norway is too expensive for fingerprint biometrics firm Idex, according to the company, which has decided to leave the Nasdaq. Idex’ American depository shares, each of which represent 75 ordinary shares, should be a thing of the past as of August 10.

Biometrics sales tiny but stable for Voxx

July 13, 2023 – One the few quarterly financial statistics that have remained unchanged year over year for ailing Voxx International is in biometrics products. Voxx, the majority owner of Eyelock, Inc., is primarily an international aftermarket supplier of automotive and maker of consumer electronics.

Posting its first-quarter 2024 results, the company reported that net sales of biometrics goods for the period ended May 31 was $100,000, the same as its first quarter in fiscal 2023.

Companywide, it recorded a widening loss. Voxx reported a net loss of $11.7 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, on net sales of $111.9 million in the most recent quarter. This compares with a loss of $7.8 million, $0.27, on sales of $128.7 million for the same period a year ago.

CEO Pat Lavelle issued a statement: “We anticipate continued global softness and are in the process of realigning our operations, reducing our workforce and bringing down overhead to be profitable on lower sales volumes. New products and expanded distribution within our Consumer segment, and new vehicle models coming online in our Automotive segment should help offset some of the weakness, but we are expecting a weak global economy throughout 2023.”

Intercede revenue, profit rise for just-completed fiscal 2023

June 22, 2023 – Digital ID cybersecurity firm Intercede has reported an operating profit of £571,000 (US$727,810), or £0.023 per basic share ($0.029 per share), on revenue of £12.1 million ($15.4 million) for fiscal 2023, ended March 31. That compares with an operating profit of £390,000 ($497,100), £0.013 per share ($0.017) revenue of £9.9 million ($12.6 million).

The company says it has invested in the IT infrastructure backing its digital identity software, and that its financial position is strong and unleveraged.

GB Group fiscal ’23 revenue climbs as profit turns to a loss

June 16, 2023 – ID verifier GB Group reports a fiscal 2023 operating loss of £112.4 million (US$144.2 million) or £47.5p (or $.603) per share on statutory revenue of £278.8 million ($357.7 million). That compares with a fiscal 2022 operating profit of £23.4 million ($30 million) or £6.9p ($.086) on statutory revenue of £242.5 million ($310.7 million)

BIO-key belatedly files finance report for quarter ended in March

Authentication and IAM provider BIO-key has made itself right with the Nasdaq exchange. The company had been notified that it was in danger of being delisted due to delayed financial reporting. Executives said they are current with requirements. The problem arose when the compilation and review of “certain financial information could not be completed” in time.

Thales stirs its bonds, issues €500M fixed rate

June 9, 2023 – Thales is refinancing a 2016 bond that has matured with a new issue of €500 million (US$537 million) at a fixed rate of 3.626 percent that will mature in six years. The money also will improve the liquidity of the diversified multinational company with biometrics products.

Lead managers of the issue were BBVA, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Natixis and Unicredit.

The 2016 €3 billion bond issue was lead managed by the same firms arranging the new bond.

Another biometrics firm misses its Q1 financials report deadline

May 31, 2023 – New Jersey-based biometric systems provider BIO-key told the Securities and Exchange Commission May 16 its first quarter financials report will be delayed an unspecified period.

Nasdaq, the exchange on which its shares trade, sent a notice to BIO-key May 23 that it is in breach of exchange requirements about timely financials report submission. Nasdaq’s note is just that for now, but if noncompliance continues penalties can be significant.

In their alert to the SEC, executives issued boilerplate language about not being able to file performance figures on time without unreasonable expense and effort.

BIO-key has to show a plan to distribute the information, at which point Nasdaq officials can extend the deadline by up to 180 calendar days from the original deadline.

Mitek said the same to regulators earlier this month about its quarterly report when it could not produce the information on time.

Switch to software as a service continues at Trust Stamp

May 26, 2023 – Trust Stamp, a biometric multi-factor authenticator, is facing a moment in its history that separates the clients and employees who have faith in the plan and those who do not.

All the key financial numbers are sliding down rapidly. Trust Stamp reported that its first-quarter loss was $2.5 million, or $.50 a share, on revenue of $485,000 for the period ending March 31. This compares with a loss of $1.69 million, or $.37, on revenue of $2.8 million for the same period a year ago.

Some portion of the drop is attributable to the plan that the company has been implementing for months. The idea is to switch from custom software development to software as a service, which is being executed now.

Executives added an orchestration layer to its products and services, too, and they have been siphoning off resources from other sales efforts to staff the orchestration layer business. Sales, general and administrative spending was cut 37 percent between first quarter 2023 and 2022.

Trust Stamp says it expects “meaningful revenue” from this unit in fiscal 2024.

It has integrated orchestration layer products with the Driver License Data Verification System from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. With this done, according to the company, executives say they can build simplified ID tools for administrators.

All of that could lead to more revenue at some point, but today is not that point. Revenue fell by 84 percent in the most recent quarter compared to the first quarter of last year. Most of that drop, according to the software maker, was caused by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract that was terminated last year.

Q1 revenue rises for Idex

May 25, 2023 – Biometric sensor maker Idex saw its year-over-year loss narrow slightly during the first quarter, ended March 31. But its revenue rose by a third.

Idex, which makes sensors for cards and embedded devices, reported a loss of $7.2 million, or $.01 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $1.2 million. This compares to a loss of $8.1 million, or $.01, on revenue of $989,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Executives were able to reduce operating expenses on a quarter-to-quarter comparison. In the most recent period, the company reported $8.6 million and $8.9 million a year ago.

The market inflection point claimed in 2022, when nine biometric payment card programs using Idex sensors were launched, could be continuing this year. The company says seven Turkish and Bangladeshi banks have committed to its sensors so far this year. Europe and the Middle East are showing “particularly strong” interest.

Mastercard signed off on Idex’ fingerprint test assessment, which is essential to winning real estate on the finance company’s cards. Complete certification, according to the company, is expected in the second quarter this year.

Encouraging signs in Voxx Biometric’s Q4

May 24, 2023 – Voxx Biometrics, a unit of electronics conglomerate Voxx International, reported a much-improved 2023 fourth-quarter gross margin compared to the final quarter of 2022, ended February 28. Voxx Biometrics said its gross margin was 39.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a negative margin a year ago. No actual number was released.

The unit’s net sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $400,000 as compared with $100,000 in the same period a year ago. Executives attributed the gain to rising customer numbers during the fiscal year.

Parent Voxx International reported a net loss of $30.9 million, or $1.17 a share, on revenue of revenue of $534 million for fiscal year 2023, ended February 28. This compares with a loss of $27.4 million, or $.92 a share, on revenue of $635.9 million for fiscal 2022.

The last fiscal year that Voxx was in the black was 2021, when it reported a profit of $26.7 million and a per-basic-share profit of $1.11.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | financial results | stocks