BioWave software from Arana Security integrated Suprema biometric terminal

Arana Security has announced that its BioWave technology will be used in Suprema’s Biostation 3 terminal, according to a statement. The terminal features multiple contactless access methods, including facial recognition, mobile access, QR and barcode scanning, and RFID cards.

Over 1 billion people are already using Suprema, which has been named one of the world’s top 50 security manufacturers. It has a sales network in over 140 countries and a top market share in biometric access control in the EMEA region.

The Biostation 3 terminal is 47 percent smaller than the FaceStation F2, Suprema’s previous bestselling terminal. It is compatible with any kind of door and can be used in both indoor and outdoor environments, as it has water resistance and the highest level of dust protection. It’s also won Detektor International’s Best Product 2022 award for ID and access control.

Arana’s BioWave technology is used within the Biostation 3. It runs on cloud software for quick syncing with verification devices in multiple locations.

Those verification devices could include contactless biometrics scanners like the MorphoWave Compact, which was part of the initial integration of BioWave with Idemia scanners. Set-up and configuration of all biometric devices integrated with the BioWave software can be managed from a single portal.

The Biostation 3 features include 0.2 second pass-through authentication in high-traffic areas, dynamic face templates to increase matching performance across ethnicity and physical presentations, and protection against facial spoofing, the announcement says.

Ali Nasser, sales director of Arana Security, says, “we’re delighted that through our partnership with Suprema, our technology is going to be used within Biostation 3 on a global scale by millions of people daily.”

