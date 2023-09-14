Brazilian distributor picks Corsight face biometrics for access control, surveillance

Facial recognition developer Corsight AI is continuing its global expansion with a new deal in Brazil, where it plans to reshape access control and surveillance for security company TBForte with face biometrics.

Along with headquarters in the U.S. and UK, the company has offices in Singapore and Australia, and R&D in Israel. Corsight also made overtures for expansion in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021.

In Brazil, it will tackle the challenge of providing security in the Cash-in-transit (CIT) industry, which handles the physical transportation of money, credit cards and other items of value.

Based out of Sao Paulo, TBForte Segurança e Transporte de Valores Ltda is a subsidiary of TecBan, which operates a large ATM network. TBForte boasts a fleet of more than 670 armored and light cars and 4,900 employees.

Corsight AI will manage the biometric identity verification of individuals accessing secure sites, including armed guards, truck drivers and other personnel. TBForte chose the solution based on its ability to tackle challenging real-world conditions, such as distant or awkward camera angles, low-quality images, partially obscured faces, and low-light environments, the company says in a release.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with TBForte as a whole in fortifying their security measures while ensuring optimal operational efficiency,” says Geraldo Sanga, Corsight AI Brazil Regional Sales Director.

Last week, Corsight announced a new service called FaceComply, aimed at helping organizations ensure their facial recognition technology is compliant and ethical. The company’s CEO Shai Toren talked with Biometric Update about surveillance and other topics from the world of biometrics in an interview published in February.

