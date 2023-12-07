1Kosmos now with mobile device scanning capabilities, partners with AWS Cognito

Identity proofing and passwordless authentication provider 1Kosmos has announced that its BlockID platform now gives users the ability to scan documents using their phone without needing to download an app. It is also now an AWS Cognito Passwordless MFA partner.

BlockID now allows users to scan documents for identity verification

1Kosmos announced its Block ID platform now allows organizations to extend web-based proofing to mobile devices for scanning government documents.

The feature does not require that users download a mobile app. 1Kosmos BlockID connects a browser to a session on a cellphone to allow the user to take a photo of the document for ID verification. It also validates document authenticity and compares personal data between documents. Users also submit a live selfie that gets compared to the image on their IDs and includes liveness detection.

Users can submit driver’s license, passports, and National IDs for identity verification. The extension also supports third party integrations to validate data.

Administrators can review the result of the data and can build custom verification journeys through the control plane.

1Kosmos announces MFA partnership with AWS Cognito

1Kosmos is now an AWS Cognito Passwordless MFA partner. Amazon recently set a goal to grow its MFA requirements to improve security for account holders. The decentralized private blockchain BlockID cloud service combats identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud.

With TouchID and FaceID, users can have a more secure, frictionless login experience. Users can also receive one-time passwords (OTPs) via text and email as well as time-based OTPs through a linked mobile authenticator or push notification.

BlockID gives organizations the option to automate the verification of an array of identity details including data from education, healthcare, financial institutions, and other third-parties while respecting privacy.

The company is also an AWS Marketplace Seller. The platform is FIDO2 and NIST 800-63-3 certified.

