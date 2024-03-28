FB pixel

Japan unveils new digital ID card design with no gender

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Japan unveils new digital ID card design with no gender
 

Japan has joined the ranks of countries eliminating gender markers from its national identification card. The government has unveiled a new design for its My Number ID cards which will be introduced in 2026.

Aside from removing gender markers, the new design also features birthdates in the Western Gregorian calendar instead of the traditional Japanese Era Calendar. The cardholder’s name will be spelled out in English and the print will be larger, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reports.

The new design marks another step towards international standards in ID card cards for Japan, which was designed to incorporate its unique heritage. Japanese documents present a particular challenge in verifying identity and OCR engines as the country uses three writing systems at the same time: hiragana, katakana, and kanji.

Aside from modernizing its chip-embedded ID card, the Japanese government has also been working on upgrading its My Number digital ID system, which provides citizens and foreign residents with a 12-digit number linked to their personal data. But here, things have not been going so smoothly.

Throughout 2023, the My Number digital ID system has been plagued by issues such as high-profile data leaks and system failures.

In a February report on digital standard setting in Asia, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace rated Japan’s leadership in digital identity with a grade of B. The Washington-based international affairs think tank describes Japan as a latecomer to implementing digital identities beset by a “peculiar set of scandals that led to delays and postponements.”

Among the reasons behind this turn of events are botched attempts to centralize various data sources and official records of citizens which were previously stored by municipal governments. Municipal-level registration procedure errors have culminated into a significant domestic political issue – and may have directly contributed to the fall of popularity of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration, the report notes.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Over 3M digital IDs distributed in Afghanistan, 900k activated in Jordan

Afghanistan’s National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) says 3.12 million national digital ID cards have been districted in the country…

 

Biometric payments for public transportation expand in China, Russia

Biometrics are increasingly facilitating different processes in the public transportation sector, with new developments emerging from two countries – China…

 

Quebec insurance portal re-launches facial recognition program to organize photo bank

Quebec’s provincial automobile insurance registry is bringing back its facial recognition program, which was suspended last year – this time,…

 

Cameroon launches free birth certificate issuance operation for 80K pupils in exams

About 80,000 primary school children, who do not have birth certificates, but who are preparing to write the First School…

 

Worldcoin developer argues against selfie biometrics as effective proof of humanity

Selfie biometrics cannot be relied on to show you are a real person, and government ID documents do not scale….

 

Au10tix expands digital ID solution with automated and secure verification process

As every industry transitions to digital identity, Au10tix has added new features to its digital identity verification and management platform….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events