FB pixel

Xperix OCR software deployed for Brazil border control in deal with Akiyama Group

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
Xperix OCR software deployed for Brazil border control in deal with Akiyama Group
 

South Korea-based biometrics provider Xperix Inc. has announced the successful integration of its RealPass-N Optical Character Recognition (OCR) algorithm and Public Key Infrastructure performance into Akiyama’s border control systems in Brazil. A company release says a strong partnership between the two biometrics firms enabled the deployment, which is aimed at modernizing border control and migration processes in what Xperia calls “a significant leap forward for Brazil’s border security and efficiency.”

Features of the upgraded system include the capability to use various access control modes (BAC, PACE, EAC) and authentication methods (passive, active, chip, and terminal). It offers automatic document detection and scanning initiation, plus support for visible, infrared, and long-wave ultraviolet. Compliance-wise, it meets Type A and B standards for ISO 14443 and adheres to ICAO Doc 9303 specifications.

John Lee, managing director at Xperix, says the company has already observed the substantial impact of implementing the RealPass-N biometric passport reader in Brazil’s border control system. Lee says it has “significantly enhanced customer satisfaction,” and says Xperix is committed to expanding its partnership with Akiyama in Brazil and beyond.

Likewise, Akiyama Group emphasizes that while implementing the new biometric border control measures was “truly challenging and complex” it is also hugely important for Brazil. “The modernization of Federal Police border control posts across Brazilian territory was accomplished using cutting-edge document scanning technology from Xperix, specifically RealPass-N,” says Artur Lisboa, Project Manager at Akiyama Group. “We are confident that this initiative will bring significant improvements in agility and security to Brazil’s border traffic control.”

The deployment follows on Xperix’s rebrand, which came with a commitment to diversifying its portfolio in the biometrics and digital ID space. The company, which has its headquarters in Seoul, changed its name from Suprema in June 2023 to reflect its shift toward biometric enrollment for national IDs, law enforcement and access control.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Kenya raises issuance targets for digital IDs and passports

Everything being equal, Kenya plans to issue at least three million digital national IDs and one million biometric passports before…

 

IOM and Japan back biometrics at Sri Lanka ports of entry

Biometric technology use continues to grow at airports around the world. Air transport industry IT provider SITA predicts that by…

 

The UK’s election may spell out the future of its national ID cards

Identity cards are back among the UK’s top controversial topics – thanks to the upcoming elections and its focus on…

 

Challenges in face biometrics addressed with new tech and research amid high stakes

Big biometrics contracts and deals were the theme of several of the stories on that drew the most interest from…

 

Online age verification debates continue in Canada, EU, India

Introducing age verification to protect children online remains a hot topic across the globe: Canada is debating the Online Harms…

 

Login.gov adds selfie biometrics for May pilot

America’s single-sign on system for government benefits and services, Login.gov, is getting a face biometrics option for enhanced identity verification…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events