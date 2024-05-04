Aware: quarterlies, annuals, SEC actions

May 5, 2024 – Aware’s revenues from its biometric software ticked up by 3 percent to $4.4 million in the first quarter of its fiscal 2024.

Operating expenses declined at the same time, by 8 percent to $5.7 million, leading to a net loss of $1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. That is a 30 percent improvement from last year’s Q1 net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted shared.

CEO Robert Eckel says recurring revenue from more customers, streamlined costs, including a ten percent reduction in headcount, new customers and expanded relationships with existing customers set Aware up “to achieve sustainable growth and positive cash flow.”

