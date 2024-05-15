Intellicheck: quarterlies, annuals, SEC actions

FB pixel

Intellicheck net jumps towards black ink in Q1
| Chris Burt
May 15, 2024 – Revenues from Intellicheck’s identity verification software grew by 10 percent during the company’s first fiscal quarter of 2024 to $4.68 million, from $4.25 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net loss during the quarter improved dramatically, narrowing from nearly $1.4 million in Q1 2023 to $442,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, according to the company’s preliminary results.

“Unrelenting incidents of identity theft and fraud have led to a significant new focus on security and growing consumer concerns,” says Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis. “Not only must every business have the advanced technology in place to protect their bottom line, but they also must be responsive to the clear message from consumers.”

Positive Q4, anticipates further growth

March 25, 2024 – Intellicheck netted $757,000 in income in the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2023, a dramatic improvement capping a year in which the company lost $1.98 million. Read more here.

Narrows quarter loss, sees revenue rise

November 10, 2023 – Digital ID verification company Intellicheck is still reporting losses, but executives say revenue is growing. Software-as-a-service revenue rose 17 percent.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended September 30, the company reported a net loss of $644,000, or $0.03 basic and diluted shares, on revenue of $4.7 million. This compares with a $724,000 loss, $0.04, on revenue of $4 million in the same period a year ago.

For the first three quarters of the year, Intellicheck reported a loss of $2.7 million, $0.14, on revenue of $13.7 million. That compares with a loss of $3.2 million, $0.17, on revenue of $11.4 million for the same period last year.

Moving in the right direction

Aug 11, 2023Intellicheck shaved its second-quarter net loss compared to the same period last year. For the three months ended June 30, it reported a net loss of $777,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $4.7 million. This compares favorably with a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.06 basic/diluted, on revenue of $4 million.

For the six months ended June 30, the identity validation software company reported a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.11, on revenue of $8.9 million. During the first half of fiscal 2022, the company reported a net loss of $2.6 million, $0.14, on revenue of $7.4 million.

Executives say trailing 12-month SaaS revenue has increased for the previous 42 consecutive months (in this case, as of June 30). Known as TTM, this metric looks at financial performance over the previous 12 months. It can give investors an updated picture of a company that is seasonally adjusted.

Revenues up in Q1

May 10, 2023 – Intellicheck reported a loss of $1.3 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a slightly higher loss of $1.4 million, or $0.08 per share a year ago. Read more here.

Higher cloud ID verification revenue

March 22, 2023 – Year-end financial results for Intellicheck indicate a steady uptick in cloud-based identity verification adoption, providing a source of optimism for future earnings. Read more here.

Losses widespread in tough third quarter

Nov 15, 2022 – All but on-demand identity validation vendor Intellicheck saw the red ink spread farther compared to third quarter 2021. Read more here.

SaaS revenues up

Aug 12, 2022 – SaaS revenues were up at Intellicheck, by 21 percent, though total revenue declined by 16 percent y-o-y to just over $4 million for the second quarter. Net loss for the three months was slightly higher than a year earlier. Read more here.

Revenue increase cuts net loss

June 20, 2022 – Intellicheck has preliminarily announced revenues of $3,3950,000 from its physical and digital identity validation solutions for the fiscal first quarter of 2022. Read more here.

Year-over-year growth in revenues

March 10, 2022 – Intellicheck has reported 38 percent year-over-year growth in revenues from its software-as-a-service (SaaS) for physical and digital identity validation in its fiscal 2021 year. Read more here.

Building the foundations for biometric verification and fraud protection

The true goal of fraud detection and prevention techniques is to allow as many legitimate users as possible, as easily as possible, with as little fraud as you can. This is why techniques like effective and efficient risk profiling are so important, Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis tells Biometric Update. Read more here.

More financial and industry news about Intellicheck here.

