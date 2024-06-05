Resecurity launches IDP solution to safeguard digital identities in Thailand

Cybersecurity solutions provider Resecurity has expanded its services to Thailand, with the introduction of its Digital Identity Protection (IDP) solution to address the increasing risks of data breaches and identity theft incidents.

The rise in data leaks affecting individuals and businesses highlights the need for strong cybersecurity measures, according to the company. Resecurity’s IDP solution aims to help individuals and organizations in Thailand protect their digital identities from evolving cyber threats.

By leveraging technology and real-time threat intelligence, Resecurity’s IDP solution offers a defense system to monitor, detect, and mitigate risks related to identity theft and unauthorized access to personal information.

Key features of the IDP solution include AI-powered monitoring capabilities to track online activities and detect unauthorized access or suspicious behavior. It also identifies impersonation attempts and malicious content like phishing emails.

Additionally, the solution integrates real-time threat intelligence to provide users with alerts and insights on emerging cyber threats, including monitoring Dark Web activities and potential data breaches that could impact user identities.

Ben Ouano, Resecurity’s chief operating officer in the APAC region, emphasizes the company’s commitment to delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions in Thailand. He highlights the importance of protecting digital identities in today’s interconnected world and emphasized the IDP solution as a tool to help individuals and organizations safeguard their personal information effectively.

Tailored identity protection for the Philippines

Elsewhere, the cybersecurity company based in the United States launched a new product designed to protect consumers in the Philippines. The identity protection solution is tailored to the needs of the Filipino market and is in compliance with the Data Privacy Act (DPA). The offering is aimed at safeguarding Filipinos from risks such as leaked national IDs, accounts, passwords, and other sensitive data that may be circulating online.

The solution from Resecurity seeks to provide continuous protection to individuals and businesses against a range of digital risks, including activities on the Dark Web, Account Takeover attacks, and exposure of Personal Identifiable Information (PII).

The identity protection solution will be available through Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) models, allowing local Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and IT service providers to offer protection to their users. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the digital landscape of the Philippines by evolving cybersecurity measures, and helping to mitigate the growing threats faced by individuals and businesses in the country.

Article Topics

APAC | cybersecurity | digital identity | identity theft | Philippines | Resecurity | Thailand