myBID decentralized digital identity software use biometric functionalities

myBID has unveiled updates to its digital identity management software, tailored for use in accessing government services, international travel, and financial transactions. The company has integrated decentralized and cryptographic techniques for storing biometric data to enhance security and minimize breaches.

In terms of privacy, the myBID application is developed based on self-sovereign identity (SSI) principles, enabling users to selectively share only essential information. For instance, the company emphasizes that users can verify their age, without disclosing their exact birthdate.

“The app leverages advanced encryption and biometric verification to safeguard user data, ensuring that personal information remains private and secure,” the company says in a blog post.

To enhance user experience, myBID says it has implemented identity verification through QR codes, enabling users to authorize information exchanges with a “single tap.” The solution’s cross-platform compatibility allows users to carry their digital identities across different platforms.

The application is equipped with automatic data extraction from scanned ID cards, which fills in the necessary information. In the e-KYC process, facial recognition technology is utilized to verify that the person registering is the rightful owner of the ID card.

The application is built on the open-source Aries and Indy frameworks. Hyperledger Aries focuses on creating, transmitting, and storing verifiable digital credentials, while Hyperledger Indy is designed to manage decentralized identifiers.

“With Indy, myBID supports the most commonly used cryptography for managing identities. It adds a privacy-protecting layer through zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) capabilities to the core myBID VC issuance,” the company explains in a blog post.

By combining Indy and Aries, myBID includes dual blockchain capabilities, facilitating the creation of a credential-type “token economy” through the $MBID token. This token economy will support and incentivize using decentralized credentials within the ecosystem.

