UNDP launches bid for 460 biometric registration kits for Honduras’ citizen registry

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has announced an invitation to bid for the supply of 460 Biometric Citizen Registration (BCR) kits for Honduras. This tender is being managed through the new UNDP Quantum supplier portal system, and interested vendors are encouraged to submit their bids by the deadline of September 30, 2024.

The invitation to bid seeks to procure biometric registration kits to aid the Registro Nacional de las Personas (RNP) of the Republic of Honduras in their efforts to maintain and update the national citizen registry. This procurement aligns with RNP’s ongoing initiative to register eligible minors, specifically those between 16 and 18 years old, following the national registration campaign for citizens over 18 years of age.

The scope of the invitation to bid includes the provision of biometric registration kits, biometric citizen registration software development kits (SDKs), a two-year warranty with technical assistance for the first year, and training services. According to the procurement notice on the UNDP website, the selected supplier will be required to deliver the kits to Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and ensure compatibility and integration of all kit components, as specified in Form G of the Technical Bid.

Submission process

Interested bidders will be required to register or log in to the UNDP Quantum supplier portal to participate in the tender process.

Additionally, prospective bidders are encouraged to create a draft response within the system, which will enable notifications in case of any amendments to the tender requirements. For any further clarifications, bidders have the option to use the messaging functionality within the portal.

Last year, Honduras received $40 million in funding from the World Bank to launch a project aimed at digitizing its civil registration and vital statistics system, as well as enhancing the country’s identity verification services.

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

