FB pixel

Nigerian digital ID startup Regfyl raises $1.1M to address Africa’s AML compliance challenges

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  ID for All
Nigerian digital ID startup Regfyl raises $1.1M to address Africa’s AML compliance challenges
 

Regfyl, a Nigerian digital identity verification and fraud detection startup, has secured $1.1 million in a pre-seed funding round. This capital injection will help the company tackle the mounting financial crime and compliance challenges faced by fintech companies and banks across Africa, where strict regulatory requirements continue to grow.

Co-founders Tunde Ibidapo-Obe and Tomiwa Erinosho say their focus is to streamline anti-money laundering (AML) compliance for African fintechs and banks. Their startup’s launch comes at a time where the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) reports that over 90 percent of fintech companies face difficulties in meeting AML requirements.

We’re not just applying Western models to African problems,” says Erinosho. “Our AI is trained on regional data to detect and prevent fraud unique to our markets.”

With plans to use the new funding to expand its business development, engineering and customer success teams, Regfyl’s platform combines several checks into a single API request.

For instance, its onboarding package includes Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) screening, checks against local and international sanctions lists, and ID verification. Additionally, the company’s transaction monitoring system, which uses AI and is tailored to the specific needs of Africa’s financial sector, distinguishes it from some other providers.

“African financial institutions are caught between rapidly evolving regulations and the need for efficient operations,” says Ibidapo-Obe. “We’re building a bridge to help them navigate this complex landscape.”

Investors in the pre-seed funding round include Techstars, RallyCap Ventures, DCG Expeditions, Africa Fintech Collective and Musha Ventures, and a number of strategic angel investors.

The rise of identity verification startups in Africa

Regfyl’s fundraising success comes amidst a broader wave of identity verification startups emerging across Africa. These companies are leveraging technology to address the continent’s unique challenges, including limited access to traditional identification methods, BitcoinKE reports.

Startups such as Smile ID, Youverify, and VerifyMe similarly provide technology that streamline identity verification for businesses in sectors such as banking, telecommunications, and e-commerce.

Earlier this year, Youverify received a $2.5 million pre-Series A investment from Elm, to help strengthen its mission to expand its Africa-focused AML compliance operations globally.

Regfyl says it is already working with fintech companies and financial institutions across Nigeria.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Chinese hacking compromised hundreds of thousands of devices containing personal PII

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) sought and obtained a court-authorized…

 

US needs facial recognition legislation, NIST guidance to protect civil rights: report

Facial recognition’s benefits for law enforcement and civil applications run by America’s federal government could be outweighed by its negative…

 

Nigerian leader pledges support for digital ID expansion amid DPI investment plans

Speaking through a representative at an event to mark 2024 Identity Day this week, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu highlighted the…

 

Google launches synched passkeys as tech giants move away from passwords

Digital technology giants are directing their efforts toward implementing passwordless authentication, with a particular focus on using passkeys, to avoid…

 

Turing research discounts deepfake influence on elections as govts ramp up regulation

The year 2024 will be remembered for several globally important national elections but also for warnings over the deepfake misinformation…

 

Push for biometrics to restrict underage gambling access in LATAM

The rising concern regarding underage individuals accessing online gambling has prompted governments worldwide to implement regulatory frameworks and propose new…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS