Prove launches user verification tool with Uber as first client

A new identity verification offering, Prove Verified Users, has been announced to enhance security across digital marketplaces. Its introduction by one of the world’s biggest, Uber, for passenger verification, punctuates the launch.

The tool is designed to help platforms ensure users are interacting with verified individuals, in a bid to reduce the risks of impersonation and scams. The solution includes a trustworthiness indicator, such as a badge or check mark, to help reassure users that those they are engaging with have been authenticated.

As online fraud continues to evolve, digital marketplaces face increasing threats from criminals who exploit these platforms.

Prove Verified Users leverages phone numbers to verify user identities, building a definitive link between a person and their device. The company claims this system draws on 15 years of experience and over 30 billion annual ID verification events to deliver accurate identity validation.

This system is designed to meet a variety of security needs in digital marketplaces, from ensuring the safety of rideshare drivers and passengers to helping parents find vetted childcare providers. Prove also has a digital identity platform for businesses to create a secure experience for verified consumers.

Prove’s marketplace push aligns with broader industry trends where trust and safety are becoming paramount in digital platforms.

Uber introduces nationwide rider verification

Uber has announced the rollout of Prove’s rider verification across the U.S., aiming to help drivers better identify passengers before accepting trips. This new system cross-references rider details with third-party databases, and if initial checks fail, riders must upload government-issued ID. Verified riders receive a badge visible to drivers, a step Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi hopes will lead to more trusted interactions.

The company states in a video announcement that the initiative follows Uber’s ongoing efforts to improve platform safety. As Khosrowshahi highlights, Uber has already banned over 15,000 accounts using fake or inappropriate names and now requires ID verification for new riders using anonymous payment methods like Venmo or Uber gift cards.

“We have been testing this feature in a handful of cities across the U.S.,” says Khosrowshahi, as he emphasizes that early testing shows verified riders not only receive higher ratings and tip more, but also generate fewer complaints from drivers.

