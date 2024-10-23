Brazilian Payface launches face biometrics fraud prevention tool

Brazilian startup Payface has a new product for fraud prevention and facial biometric authentication, targeting industries such as financial services, insurance, marketplaces and online betting.

The new solution, named Fortface, is arriving just as Brazil prepares to introduce new regulations for sports betting, opening opportunities for biometrics and digital identity providers.

The company is hoping that the software will fill a demand for locally adapted solutions at a more competitive cost. Payface is also collaborating with firms to offer tailored solutions, giving them an edge over foreign players, says Eládio Isoppo, the company’s CEO.

“Our proximity to the Brazilian financial market allows us to create more customized and secure solutions tailored to regional market needs,” says Isoppo. Thanks to its flexible integration, several companies are already planning to use or resell the solution, including banks, fintech and ID Techs, the firm says.

Payface notes that it spent 18 months and 20 million Brazilian reals (US$3.4 million) on developing Fortface. The tool is one of the few Brazilian solutions to obtain international iBeta Level 1 and Level 2 confirmation, by ISO/IEC 30107-3 standards for Presentation Attack Detection (PAD). Presentation attacks are blocked with Fortface’s Liveness Detection technology.

The software offers a multi-layered security architecture and incorporates capture mechanisms with anti-injection layers, protecting against attacks such as deepfakes.

The company has also presented its first figures for Fortface, noting it has processed over 4.6 million transactions in its first 45 days of operation. It has an average validation time of 4 seconds, which is three times faster than the market average, according to the company.

Payface originally became known for its facial biometric payment products. In 2022, it helped Mastercard launch its Biometric Checkout Program by offering “pay by smile” technology at São Paulo supermarkets. It’s also working with supermarket chains such as St. Marche, Zona Sul, Prezunic and Ítalo.

The company raised 45 million Brazilian reals ($7.8 million) in its Series A from BTG Pactual fund, Oikos, HiPartners and Oasis Ventures. In 2023, it acquired facial recognition firm SmileGo which specializes in onboarding and payment cards.

