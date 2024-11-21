Au10tix expands operations, brings IDV suite to India

Au10tix is continuing its global market penetration and expansion efforts with the opening of an office in Bengaluru, the center of India’s high-tech industry,.

Noting India’s digital ID and digital transformation agenda, the Israel-based identity verification provider says it sees itself as the right partner for the country’s blossoming business landscape and that its dedicated presence in country will avail these businesses of the opportunity to scale their cross-border operations using its state-of-the-art IDV technology powered by AI.

This is vital for supporting the India’s digital economy ambitions, it adds. India hopes its DPI stack will make it a trillion-dollar digital economy by 2030.

Per the Au10tix announcement, ID verification market expert Bhushan Sawant will lead its operations in the new India office with the mandate to oversee the integration of the company’s ID verification solution with other advanced technologies in India’s digital ID ecosystem. Sawant has previous experience with iDfy, CARD91 and Experian.

Au10tix CEO Dan Yerushalmi said in reaction to the launch of the Bengaluru office: “We’re not here to compete with local solutions, but to complement them. We have the global expertise to help Indian businesses expand internationally, while we simultaneously learn from India’s impressive innovations in digital identity.”

The Bengaluru office boss Sawant, in his own remarks, affirmed: “India’s digital transformation is occurring at an unprecedented scale. Our goal is to support this growth by providing identity verification solutions that are secure, scalable, and tailored to local needs, while also enabling Indian businesses to expand globally. Our deep expertise ensures the highest security standards while our smart technology delivers a smooth user experience.”

The firm recently identified the APAC region as a hotspot in global identity fraud.

In March, Au10tix announced an upgrade to its flagship digital ID verification platform to support verification for more ID types. The company also released a report that raised the alarm on rising identity fraud in the build-up to the US elections.

Article Topics

AU10TIX | biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | India