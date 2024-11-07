UK shop theft inquiry supports use of facial recognition to combat retail crime

The Justice and Home Affairs committee has issued a call for reforms to address the rise in organized retail crime, publishing a detailed letter to the Minister for policing, crime, and fire prevention, Dame Diana Johnson MP. The Committee’s findings, based on an inquiry into the surge in shop theft, highlight an unprecedented spike in large-scale theft operations that are increasingly violent and sophisticated.

The report reveals statistics which found that almost 17 million incidents of shop theft occur each year, with a minimal number resulting in arrests. As a result, these crimes have had an impact on the retail industry, with annual losses nearing £2 billion (roughly US$2.5 billion). Once viewed as a sporadic crime, shop theft has become highly organized, often tied to larger criminal networks.

In its conclusions, the committee noted its support for the use of facial recognition tools by private companies, emphasizing that it should be paired with rigorous guidelines to safeguard privacy and civil liberties. The technology could become a crucial asset in identifying and deterring habitual offenders in retail settings, according to the committee’s findings.

Lord Foster of Bath, chair of the Justice and Home Affairs Committee, says: “The scale of the shop theft problem within England and Wales is totally unacceptable and action, like that underway in the Pegasus scheme, is vital and urgent.

“There’s no silver bullet. But, if adopted, the recommendations in our report should help tackle the problem and help keep the public and our economy safer.”

Project Pegasus is police operation that matches CCTV images of shoplifters with those in a national police database. Supported by the country’s largest retailers, the biometric identification scheme was introduced in September of last year.

Last year, the Metropolitan Police matched 149 suspects from 302 still images captured by CCTV cameras after writing to retailers in London to collect images of the 30 top shoplifting offenders in each store.

Public education campaigns aimed at discouraging the purchase of stolen goods are also suggested, as are greater investments in community-based reoffending programs to address underlying causes like substance abuse among frequent offenders.

A growing number of biometrics companies are offering solutions specifically to combat retail theft including Facewatch, Corsight, Recfaces and Cyberlink.

