ROC latent biometrics software integrated with Smytek contactless forensic camera

U.S-based ROC and England’s Smytek have partnered to integrate their biometrics and forensics capabilities for the law enforcement market.

Next-generation latent fingerprint technology from ROC has been integrated with Smytek’s BlindSite product for crime scene investigators. UK-based national security specialist Vigilate facilitated the software integration, according to the company announcement.

BlindSite is described by Smytek as a “hybrid-spectral imaging system.” It takes the form of a handheld camera that performs hyperspectral and multispectral imaging for contactless, non-destructive latent print capture from up to five meters away. Then installation of ROC’s latent fingerprint recognition allows investigators to analyze latent biometrics at the scene of the crime, and get matching results in less than a minute.

This means more streamlined processes and lower resource requirements for more efficient and cost-effective investigations, the partners say.

“Integrating ROC fingerprint capabilities with BlindSite addresses long-standing challenges in forensic science,” says Dr. Alexander Smyth, CEO at Smytec. “From reducing evidential backlogs to saving lives in high-stakes situations, this partnership exemplifies how technology can empower the entire criminal justice system.”

Smyth says the integration transforms evidence capture and analysis while redefining investigative workflows.

“Our partnership with Smytec is a testament to ROC’s commitment to providing cutting-edge biometric solutions that address the evolving needs of the public safety and defense sectors,” says B. Scott Swann, CEO of ROC. “By integrating our next-gen latent capabilities into BlindSite, we are enabling first responders to make faster, more informed decisions at the point of need, accelerating the path to CSI and other law enforcement activities.”

The partnership also sets up the potential for face and iris biometrics from ROC to be integrated with BlindSite.

ROC has scored solid results in NIST’s Evaluation of Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT) with a pair of new algorithms submitted this year, with particularly strong results in matching speed. A match is delivered in an average of 15 seconds, ROC says, 500 times faster than the industry average. Overall, BlindSite can now accelerate by 60 times, according to the announcement.

The company has also been hiring expertise in the government and law enforcement markets, most recently including new advisor and former FBI official Sam Cava.

