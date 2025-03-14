Brunei to launch digital ID trials ‘soon’

Brunei has announced that its national digital identity system, BruneiID, will soon enter a six-month trial phase. During the trial, citizens will be able to test using digital credentials while the developer will refine the platform ahead of the full-scale launch.

The update on the project was delivered earlier this month by the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications Dato Seri Setia Shamhary Mustapha, according to Malaysian media outlet The Star.

The Southeast Asian country announced investments into the digital ID system last year as part of its National Digital Economy Blueprint and Digital Economy Masterplan 2025. The government has allocated BND146.5 million ($108 million) for various digitization projects

The digital ID will be used to log into the e-Darussalam single sign-on (SSO) platform for public services. The service will also be adapted to the business sector through integration with the National Business Services platform for digital transactions.

Article Topics

Brunei | BruneiID | digital economy | digital government | digital ID | e-Darussalam | national ID | single sign-on