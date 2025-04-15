FB pixel

Inverid joins FIDO Alliance to bring NFC expertise to DocAuth

Firm stands behind NFC-based chip biometrics as best solution for account recovery
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
Inverid joins FIDO Alliance to bring NFC expertise to DocAuth
 

Inverid has joined the FIDO Alliance. A release from the Dutch identity verification firm says it will bring expertise in document authenticity verification to FIDO users of DocAuth document authenticity specifications.

“Inverid will contribute our NFC-based identity and ID document verification expertise related to the FIDO DocAuth Tier 5 documents, such as passports and identity cards,” the firm says. “We bring experience with other recognised standards and guidelines such as the ETSI TS 119 461 specification for identity proofing and ENISA’s good practices for remote ID proofing.”

Inverid’s NFC-based approach centers on account recovery, which it says accounts for over 30 percent of contact center call volume. Staff account recovery processes are costly and vulnerable to fraud, especially as voice cloning and other deepfake tactics compromise traditional security measures. As such, Inverid says, “companies spend a vast sum on a task that cannot be completed.”

It believes that biometrics embedded in the chips of government documents provide “the only physical document authenticity checks that work remotely and do not rely on a picture of a picture to prove authenticity.”

“The cryptographic protections of the ICAO Doc 9303 standard is the strongest way to prove the right person is present and recovering access to their cryptography-protected FIDO account or wallet on a new device.”

As ChatGPT and its generative AI offspring get better at generating fake identity documents like passports, Inverid has been recommending NFC-based identity document verification for EUDI wallet onboarding.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Au10tix, Veridos, Secunet name new CEOs

Au10tix has appointed Yair Tal as its new CEO.  He succeeds former CEO Dan Yerushalmi, who is stepping down for…

 

LAFC teams up with Wicket to offer facial authentication for ticketing, concessions

Wicket continues to excel in the biometric ticketing space, with the announcement of a partnership with LAFC to bring what…

 

TSA begins REAL ID full enforcement on May 7

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the imminent implementation of REAL ID enforcement measures at TSA checkpoints nationwide. On May…

 

Thales helping Iraq build biometric data center, integrate ID and forensic systems

A new data center is under construction in Iraq, in partnership with Thales, to integrate data from the country’s national…

 

Insiders reveal how to fight sophisticated payment fraud with biometrics

Biometrics play a pivotal role in securing online payments from sophisticated fraud attacks which are increasingly carried out with AI…

 

Texas’ expanding AI surveillance state outpaces legislative oversight

In recent years, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has quietly constructed a powerful and far-reaching surveillance network that…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events