Inverid joins FIDO Alliance to bring NFC expertise to DocAuth

Inverid has joined the FIDO Alliance. A release from the Dutch identity verification firm says it will bring expertise in document authenticity verification to FIDO users of DocAuth document authenticity specifications.

“Inverid will contribute our NFC-based identity and ID document verification expertise related to the FIDO DocAuth Tier 5 documents, such as passports and identity cards,” the firm says. “We bring experience with other recognised standards and guidelines such as the ETSI TS 119 461 specification for identity proofing and ENISA’s good practices for remote ID proofing.”

Inverid’s NFC-based approach centers on account recovery, which it says accounts for over 30 percent of contact center call volume. Staff account recovery processes are costly and vulnerable to fraud, especially as voice cloning and other deepfake tactics compromise traditional security measures. As such, Inverid says, “companies spend a vast sum on a task that cannot be completed.”

It believes that biometrics embedded in the chips of government documents provide “the only physical document authenticity checks that work remotely and do not rely on a picture of a picture to prove authenticity.”

“The cryptographic protections of the ICAO Doc 9303 standard is the strongest way to prove the right person is present and recovering access to their cryptography-protected FIDO account or wallet on a new device.”

As ChatGPT and its generative AI offspring get better at generating fake identity documents like passports, Inverid has been recommending NFC-based identity document verification for EUDI wallet onboarding.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | document verification | FIDO Alliance | ID verification | Inverid | NFC