FB pixel

Japan tightens rules for remote bank account openings, mandates IC chip-based IDV

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
Japan tightens rules for remote bank account openings, mandates IC chip-based IDV
 

Japan will tighten its rules for remote account openings at banks and financial institutions by mandating IC chip-based identity verification starting in April 2027.

Japan’s National Police Agency (NPA) said the move is part of a revision to the Act on Prevention of Transfer of Criminal Proceeds and is aimed at curbing fraud schemes that rely on forged or stolen identities.

Under the new rule, applicants wanting to open accounts without face-to-face contact must scan the embedded IC chip in their My Number ID cards or driver’s licenses.

Currently, online or mail-based applications allow photos or photocopies of ID documents, but this will be outlawed due to the increased challenge of detecting counterfeits.

The new rule is designed to combat fraudulent accounts that are often used in bank transfer scams and telephone banking fraud – known as “special fraud” in the country – being opened under stolen identities.

For those who lack a My Number card or driver’s license, original, hard-to-forge documents, such as original physical copies of residency certifications, will still be accepted for submission by mail.

The authorities have set April 2027 as the compliance deadline to allow financial institutions time to upgrade their digital verification systems. The draft revision, published in February, drew 83 public comments, and the NPA says it is also weighing a future requirement to scan IC-chip data during in-person identity checks.

My Number is now available on iOS

Japan’s digital minister announced that the government is enabling major functions of the My Number ID card on iPhone. The My Number card is added to Apple Wallet.

Since June 24, iPhone users could enable a digital version of the My Number card that allows users to get copies of their public certificates at convenience stores via biometric authentication.

iPhone users can also log in to the Mynaportal website for My Number-related administrative tasks. On iPhone, users can enable a feature to verify basic details, such as name and date of birth, on their My Number card and install its digital certificate function.

This digital certificate function was already available on smartphones running Android.

On Tuesday, Digital Transformation Minister Masaaki Taira demonstrated how to print a residence certificate at a convenience store in Tokyo. Nippon reports he verified his identity using his iPhone’s face biometric function, then held his phone on the multifunctional photocopier.

By the end of May, some 98 million My Number cards were issued. Japan’s Digital Agency is planning to roll out new digital features, such as smartphone support for the My Number health insurance card, to the My Number ID card.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Promise from major porn sites to implement age verification a win for Ofcom

In the heated match between the UK’s online regulator and adult websites objecting to age verification rules, the advantage has…

 

Pindrop collaboration allows Nvidia to rein in zero-shot cloning feature

Pindrop has announced a collaboration with Nvidia, to “advance defenses against unauthorized synthetic speech in support of building safe, robust,…

 

Biometix updates Biometric Quality Assessment Tool with more detailed metrics

A new version of the open-source Biometric Quality Assessment Tool (BQAT) has been released by Australia-based consultancy Biometix to support…

 

Integrated Biometrics adds 256-bit AES encryption to Danno scanner

Integrated Biometrics has upgraded its Danno biometric fingerprint scanner, the world’s smallest FBI-certified FAP-30 device, which now features 256-bit AES…

 

Billions app launches for privacy-preserving ID verification with Privado liveness

Billions Network has introduced a new mobile app to upgrade traditional identity verification with greater user control and privacy protection….

 

Reality Defender named WEF tech pioneer

A post from Reality Defender says the company has been named among the World Economic Forum’s 100 Technology Pioneers for…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events