New binocular iris scanner from IriTech designed for high volume use cases

Iris recognition provider IriTech, Inc. has announced the launch of the IriAegis-BK, a binocular iris scanner designed for high-throughput biometric enrollment and verification, targeting organizations in national ID, border control, voter registration, and other large-scale identity programs.

A press release says the IriAegis-BK features simultaneous dual-eye iris capture in under three seconds, enhanced image resolution, liveness detection and anti-spoofing algorithms to detect live biometric traits and reject presentation attacks – “all within a sleek, industrial-grade design optimized for professional deployments.”

Featuring a newly released processor, the device is fully backward compatible with the existing IriShield-USB BK2121U’s SDK, enabling migration into new and legacy biometrics systems without new software development. As such, despite hardware upgrades, the device maintains a cost structure comparable to its predecessor.

The low-power design requires only a single USB connection, enabling the device for use by field operations, mobile units, and in infrastructure-limited locations.

“We are proud to introduce IriAegis-BK as a major advancement in iris biometric technology,” saysDaehoon Kim, president of IriTech, Inc. “Our goal was to simplify large-scale enrollment while boosting trust in identity systems. With dual-eye capture, liveness detection, and full SDK compatibility, we’re offering innovation that’s both powerful and practical. This release reflects our ongoing mission to deliver reliable, real-world security solutions to our global partners.”

