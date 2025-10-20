FB pixel

Trustfull Session aims to block bad bots, enable agentic holiday shopping

Proliferation of AI agents prompts launch of real-time risk intelligence tool
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Behavioral Biometrics  |  Biometrics News
Trustfull Session aims to block bad bots, enable agentic holiday shopping
 

Trustfull has released Trustfull Session, a risk intelligence product that aims to respond to the influx of AI agents into the digital ecosystem. A release from the company says the tool is “designed to detect and block malicious traffic – whether bot-driven or human-led – without slowing down legitimate users or trusted AI agents.”

AI agents, like most AI to date, are branded as both boon and curse. Trustfull says cyberattacks are on the rise, increasing 47 percent between Q1 2024 and Q1 2025. But the Yuletide orgy of gratuitous spending is almost upon us, and on the flipside, “AI-assisted online shopping is expected to grow 520 percent during the 2025 U.S. holiday season.”

As such, blocking automation outright means stifling potential revenue and workflows. Trustfull offers a multi-layered approach that includes detection capabilities for identifying high-risk sessions across web, mobile and API environments, without sacrificing performance or user experience.

Per the release, Trustfull Session monitors and scores every web session and flags suspicious activity without leaving a trace.  Its Javascript SDK works “silently in the background,” leveraging “behavioral biometrics to detect scripted activity and human-manipulated web sessions; device spoofing detection to uncover emulators, headless browsers, and cloned environments; and network intelligence to identify anomalies in IP reputation, VPN and proxy usage.”

Marko Maras, CEO of Trustfull, says “the way that users interact with businesses online, or simply search for information, is changing at a rapid pace. As AI agents continue to gain traction and AI-powered fraud becomes more sophisticated, businesses need advanced tools to accurately distinguish between good and bad users. By stopping fraudsters in real time without slowing down legitimate users and trusted agents, we are helping businesses seize the opportunities of today’s evolving digital landscape while staying safe.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Corsight AI strikes new partnership for retail facial recognition in the Philippines

Corsight AI will offer its facial recognition software to retailers in the Philippines through a new partnership with Roxas Management…

 

Ring’s partnership with Flock raises privacy alarms

Amazon’s home-security subsidiary Ring is joining forces with Flock Safety, the Atlanta-based maker of automated license-plate readers (ALPR) and networked…

 

Juniper forecasts $80B in revenue for digital identity globally by 2030

User verification and authentication with digital identity is increasingly required by global regulations and credentials like mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs)…

 

Great global age assurance show plays out from New Zealand to Texas

New Zealand’s Privacy Commissioner isn’t convinced that Australia’s incoming prohibition on social media accounts for users under 16 is a…

 

Surveillance shadows No Kings protests

On October 18, seven million Americans poured into streets and public squares across the nation to take part in what…

 

ID.me expands reach of digital identity wallet for healthcare management

U.S. patient access and healthcare records management provider Flexpa has signed on to use ID.me’s digital identity wallet to give…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events