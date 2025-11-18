FB pixel

Mattr leads work on digital credential issuance platform for NZ govt agencies

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Mattr leads work on digital credential issuance platform for NZ govt agencies
 

New Zealand is set to roll out a new platform to make it easier for government agencies to issue secure digital credentials, the Minister for Digitizing Government Judith Collins has announced.

The system will be developed by New Zealand-based Mattr and managed by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA). Mattr, via a partnership with GBG, introduced support for mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) for license checks in neighboring Australia. Mattr is also the developer for identity verification app NZ Verify, which was unveiled with support for international mDLs in May.

The platform will serve as a shared service across government agencies, enabling departments such as the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and DIA to issue digital credentials directly into the Government App, which is currently under development.

Collins said the initiative would modernize how citizens share personal details such as date of birth or passport numbers, reducing reliance on physical documents and in-person verification.

“Government-accredited digital identity services will allow you to easily present credentials in a way that is safer, trusted and more secure,” Collins said. “No one will be required to use digital identity services, but the Government App will make it convenient for those who choose to.”

MBIE will be among the first agencies to trial the platform, issuing New Zealand Business Number digital credentials to company directors. “This business-friendly initiative will make it easier for company directors to prove their identity and authority when interacting with government and private sector services,” Collins said.

She added that building a single platform would cut costs across the public sector, ensure consistent privacy and security standards, and reduce paperwork and back-office administration. “This shared approach means government agencies can deliver better value for money and a faster, more consistent experience for everyone,” she said.

In July, it was announced that Dave Clark NZ and Mattr were selected by the DIA to supply the technology to deliver public services through smartphones with digital ID. The core of the Government App will be designed and developed by Dave Clark NZ, and Mattr will supply digital wallet technology.

Mattr’s digital wallet technology will allow app users to control what information they share, and keep their data secure and private, the announcement said. The New Zealand government plans to release a version of the app with basic functionality by the end of 2025 and expand functionality with updates.

New Zealand’s Digital Identity Services Trust Framework, which governs accredited digital identity services, came into effect July 24. All credentials issued must comply with one of the W3C Verifiable Credential Data Model, the ISO/IEC 18013-5: Mobile driving licence (mDL) application, or ISO/IEC 23220 series: Cards and security devices for personal identification — building blocks for identity management via mobile devices.

