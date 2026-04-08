Almost 50% of US consumers would use palm biometrics payments, research finds

Palm biometrics offer a number of benefits. Palm veins are highly distinctive, even more so than fingerprints. You often don’t have to touch fingers to a screen, making palm scanning more hygienic and faster.

Palm-based biometrics is gaining ground in healthcare, payments and blockchain, and even getting standardized for automated forensics. A palm biometric identity verification system has received venture funding to tackle the threat of deepfakes and AI-generated identities.

But could we see wider deployment? According to new research from Handwave, many are increasingly ready for it, if concerns common to biometrics are allayed. Handwave CEO Janis Stirna talked through the possibilities of the palm on the Biometric Update Podcast, going through plans to leave a bigger handprint on the U.S. market.

The Censuswide survey of 2,001 Americans suggests that biometric checkout could move closer to the mainstream, driven largely by younger shoppers. It found that nearly half of U.S. consumers would use palm‑based payments if they were confident their biometric data was secure.

“Consumers are signalling that speed, convenience and hygiene will define the future of payments, but trust is the tipping point,” says Oskars Lakševičs, chief revenue officer, Handwave.

“When people are confident that their data is handled securely, half of all shoppers say they would use palm payments regularly. What we’re seeing is the emergence of a new payment culture: intuitive, contact-free, and built around the individual.”

The findings show a clear generational split. Of people aged 25–34, 46 percent trust biometric recognition such as face or fingerprint authentication for payments or loyalty claims, compared with 28 percent of those over 55. Across all age groups, 48 percent say they would use palm payments regularly if they trusted how their data was handled.

Frustration with existing payment methods appears to be fuelling interest in alternatives. Chip‑and‑PIN and cash remain the most commonly used options, but satisfaction levels are low in several major cities.

Fewer than half of consumers in Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco say they are happy with their current payment choices. A third of Americans say they avoid “card‑only” stores, with resistance even higher among younger shoppers and in large urban centers.

Despite growing curiosity, trust remains the biggest barrier, as 41 percent of respondents worry about how their biometric data might be used; 32 percent do not trust retailers or providers to handle it responsibly, and 29 percent cite potential technical issues.

Fear of data breaches tops the list, with 55 percent saying it is their primary concern. Broader skepticism about data use is also evident — nearly six in ten Americans refuse to share their email address at checkout, and only 38 percent trust tech companies to manage face biometric data responsibly.

Even so, early signs of adoption are emerging. More than half of respondents in Miami and New York say they would feel comfortable paying with their palm, and one in ten shoppers in Las Vegas report they are already using biometric payments.

Speed and convenience are key motivators with 34 percent citing faster checkout, 36 percent pointing to improved security, and a quarter saying they like the ability to leave their wallet or phone behind. But hygiene is also top of mind as 61 percent say avoiding shared surfaces is a priority.

The survey suggests palm‑based payments are still in their early stages but edging toward wider acceptance, particularly as younger consumers expect seamless, contact‑free experiences.

Article Topics

biometric payments | biometrics | Handwave | identity verification | market report | palm biometrics