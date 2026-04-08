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Biometric injection attack surge spreads to iOS: iProov report

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Biometric injection attack surge spreads to iOS: iProov report
 

It is little surprise that biometric injection attacks have spiked, according to the latest Threat Intelligence Report 2026 from iProov. But behind the 741 percent overall annual increase is a shift that undermines lingering notions of data integrity assurance based on device type.

iPhones and other Apple products, which for years were relatively immune from the risk of injected deepfakes to defeat biometric KYC checks, are now a target. iProov’s data shows injection attacks on iOS devices surged by 1,151 percent during the second half of 2025, on a year-over-year basis.

The report collects data from the iProov Security Operations Center (iSOC) and the company’s threat intelligence teams. It shows

“Identity is becoming the new battleground in cybersecurity,” says Dr. Andrew Newell, chief scientific officer at iProov. “Generative AI is allowing attackers to industrialize digital impersonation at scale. To defend against this, organizations must be able to establish genuine human presence in digital interactions to ensure trust and security.”

The report spotlights major fraud attack trends and makes the worrying prediction that hyper-realistic deepfakes will introduce “systemic operational risk” as limitations to AI movement tools fall away.

It also describes a typical pattern of new identity fraud techniques, with criminal groups attacking targets in Southeast Asia, and adopted and scaled to other regions, particularly Latin America.

iProov emphasizes the importance of continuous identity threat detection and alignment with standards like NIST SP 800-63-4, CEN/TS 18099, FIDO Face Verification Certification and the emerging ISO/IEC 25456.

The company has also been warning businesses of the “accountability vacuum” around AI agents.

Face and voice biometric deepfake and injection attack detection are building to a nearly $5 billion market by 2027, according to the 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report and Buyers Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

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