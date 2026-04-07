Dock Labs launches browser-based digital ID wallet

Reusable digital identity developer Dock Labs has announced the launch of a browser-based wallet that allows organizations to issue and verify digital IDs without requiring a mobile application.

The Truvera Web Wallet is aimed at organizations that need to manage identity verification across multiple systems but do not want to build a dedicated mobile wallet app. Using the Truvera SDK, companies can create a web wallet that automatically issues verified digital ID credentials and makes them available for authentication or data sharing.

Authentication options include biometrics, passkeys, PIN codes, SSO, magic links, or a combination of methods. The company says client-side encryption is used to protect sensitive data and that credentials are verified rather than copied across systems.

Credential storage is cloud-based and hosted by Truvera by default, with the option for organizations to deploy storage within their own infrastructure.

The white-label wallet is designed to be embedded directly into existing user flows, presenting as a familiar login or consent experience rather than a separate application. Dock Labs says verified identity data can be reused across channels, including web, mobile and call centers, and extended to partners and external services.

The Web Wallet is part of a broader effort to give organizations a unified identity layer connecting different parts of their business, rather than managing separate identity systems, according to the Switzerland-based company.

Dock Labs is known for its reusable identity and white-label digital ID wallet platform. The firm has been expanding its product line and now offers a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that allows organizations to issue and verify credentials, manage DIDs, and generate presentation requests directly through LLM-powered agents.

The firm is also developing a voice biometrics authentication product based on decentralized digital identity.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital wallets | Dock | identity verification