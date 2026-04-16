FB pixel

UK payroll provider deal brings Credas’ biometric right to work checks to 150K

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
UK payroll provider deal brings Credas’ biometric right to work checks to 150K
 

UK payroll software platform Finity has struck a deal with Credas to use its biometric identity verification to carry out right to work checks for the 150,000 people paid through its platform.

Credas’ right to work and identity verification technology is certified under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework, now known as the Digital Verification Service (DVS) Trust Framework.

The direct integration allows workers to complete their identity and right to work checks through the Credas app, which feeds results to Finity in real-time, the partners say.

Finity serves UK government bodies, recruitment agencies and umbrella companies, and says the new streamlined process saves clients approximately 5 hours of administrative labor for every 100 workers onboarded, while also reducing compliance risk and preventing data entry errors.

“Partnering with Credas was a natural step for us,” says Finity CEO Varun Monteiro. “At Finity, we’re focused on removing friction from payroll, and identity verification is a critical part of that journey. Too often, right to work checks are manual, time-consuming, and disconnected from the core payroll process.”

Right to work checks were the primary use case for the UK’s proposed national digital ID when it was unveiled by Prime Minister Kier Starmer last year. The government’s emphasis has changed somewhat to prioritize public service delivery, and with the backing legislation yet to be introduced, progress on Starmer’s stated aim of reducing illegal immigration by cutting down on under-the-table employment is only possible over the next few years through private sector services like Credas’.

The integration of Credas’ technology transforms manual checks “into a seamless, automated workflow,” he adds., which saves time, reduces risk and helps compliance management.

Digital verification reduces the time taken by manual checks from two to three minutes per worker, as administrators switch between multiple systems, to a single click.

“Finity’s commitment to delivering financial unity through connected systems aligns perfectly with our vision for digital identity verification,” says Credas CTO Neil Williams. “By embedding compliance checks directly into the platforms businesses already use, we’re removing friction from essential processes.”

SmartSearch completed its acquisition of Cardiff-based Credas as the calendar turned to 2026.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK to deploy biometric ID in prisons after 179 released in error

The UK government has announced the digitalization of the prison system, with a new biometric ID system aimed at preventing…

 

Alcohol retailers awaiting digital age checks lay out what they want from a solution

It’s clear how age assurance providers feel about age check technology. But what are UK retailers looking for from biometric…

 

Maritime Passport prepares to launch digital wallet for seafarers’ ID management

The idea of a global digital credential management system for seafarers continues to gain traction, and was considered at a…

 

Intercede now supports Idemia PS devices for unified FIDO, PKI credential management

Intercede has built support for security keys and authentication devices, including biometric readers, from Idemia Public Security into its flagship…

 

Philippines plans ID verification for healthcare with PhilSys integration

The Philippines is planning to modernize its healthcare delivery system with an integration of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys). An…

 

Inaugural Age Assurance Industry Awards crown winners at gala

The age assurance industry has its Oscars. In a posh ceremony hosted by BBC presenter Charlie Stayt, the first-ever Age…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events