UK payroll provider deal brings Credas’ biometric right to work checks to 150K

UK payroll software platform Finity has struck a deal with Credas to use its biometric identity verification to carry out right to work checks for the 150,000 people paid through its platform.

Credas’ right to work and identity verification technology is certified under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework, now known as the Digital Verification Service (DVS) Trust Framework.

The direct integration allows workers to complete their identity and right to work checks through the Credas app, which feeds results to Finity in real-time, the partners say.

Finity serves UK government bodies, recruitment agencies and umbrella companies, and says the new streamlined process saves clients approximately 5 hours of administrative labor for every 100 workers onboarded, while also reducing compliance risk and preventing data entry errors.

“Partnering with Credas was a natural step for us,” says Finity CEO Varun Monteiro. “At Finity, we’re focused on removing friction from payroll, and identity verification is a critical part of that journey. Too often, right to work checks are manual, time-consuming, and disconnected from the core payroll process.”

Right to work checks were the primary use case for the UK’s proposed national digital ID when it was unveiled by Prime Minister Kier Starmer last year. The government’s emphasis has changed somewhat to prioritize public service delivery, and with the backing legislation yet to be introduced, progress on Starmer’s stated aim of reducing illegal immigration by cutting down on under-the-table employment is only possible over the next few years through private sector services like Credas’.

The integration of Credas’ technology transforms manual checks “into a seamless, automated workflow,” he adds., which saves time, reduces risk and helps compliance management.

Digital verification reduces the time taken by manual checks from two to three minutes per worker, as administrators switch between multiple systems, to a single click.

“Finity’s commitment to delivering financial unity through connected systems aligns perfectly with our vision for digital identity verification,” says Credas CTO Neil Williams. “By embedding compliance checks directly into the platforms businesses already use, we’re removing friction from essential processes.”

SmartSearch completed its acquisition of Cardiff-based Credas as the calendar turned to 2026.

Article Topics

background checks | Credas | digital ID | identity verification | UK