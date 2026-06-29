‘Age of agentics’ prompts flurry of tools for governance, accountability

Plenty of businesses are reshaping their identity governance processes to accommodate the influx of AI agents into the digital ecosystem. Now, nations are moving to do the same. Following Estonia’s plan to assign digital identities to AI agents, China has announced a plan to establish a “closed-loop system” with a unified identity management framework for all AI agents, according to the South China Morning Post.

The standard for “Artificial Intelligence Agent Interconnection” is China’s first national standard focused on AI agent connectivity, and aims to “solidify the institutional foundation for secure cross-domain interaction of AI agents.”

The plan sets out seven sub-standards covering core aspects as part of a unified framework that would allow enterprises to plug into standardized AI agent components.

AAA protocol bridges legal gap in agentic transactions

The American Arbitration Association (AAA) and founding industry leaders are introducing an “open standard for trust, consent, and recourse in AI-agent transactions,” according to a release.

The Legal Context Protocol (LCP) “makes legal terms, consent, and dispute resolution discoverable and verifiable when AI agents transact on behalf of people and organizations.” It is designed as a complement to protocols and frameworks emerging across the agentic ecosystem, and AAA says it completes the payment stack: “payment protocols answer what was paid; identity and coordination frameworks answer who acted; LCP answers under what terms, governed by what law, and with what recourse.”

LCP is being launched in cooperation with Integra Ledger as its “primary technology steward,” alongside a coalition that includes Google, IBM, Circle, Wayfair, Stellar Development Foundation, Ava Labs Inc., UiPath, Cardano, Hedera, Crossmint, Pinata, Aptos Foundation, Baselayer, First Person Cooperative, Sei Labs, Mysten Labs – and identity gateway provider Trinsic.

“Payment infrastructure is actively being built for AI agents,” says David Fisher, CEO of Integra Ledger. “The legal layer – what was agreed, under what terms, and how disputes will be resolved – is not. LCP provides the essential legal layer, built as an open standard that can be added to all payment rails and protocols.”

“The American Arbitration Association has helped commercial parties resolve disputes for a century,” says Bridget M. McCormack, president and CEO of the AAA. “The agentic economy needs that same capacity delivered at machine speed, with clear jurisdictional authority and agreement about recourse. That is what LCP makes possible.”

Trinsic CEO Riley Hughes says the initiative addresses “the blind spot the entire agentic commerce industry has been racing past: we’ve solved payments, identity, and interoperability, but we’ve stayed silent on what happens when a transaction goes wrong.”

“At Trinsic, we believe the answer is to build the missing layer deliberately, with verifiable records of who acted, under what authority, and on whose behalf. This is the foundation that will let agentic commerce scale.”

Per the release, any organization with a web server can adopt LCP; the protocol “requires no specific infrastructure, no intermediaries, and no blockchain. LCP is published under the Apache 2.0 license. Governance is designed to transition to a neutral foundation.”

Proof protocol aims for agentic trust

Proof has launched x401, an open, issuer-neutral protocol for verifying the authority behind AI agents. A release from the firm says x401 “lets any online service request proof of who authorized an agent’s actions.”

Binding identity with authorization, x401 can verify agent identity, age, membership, organizational affiliation, signing authority, proof of humanness, or other trusted claims.

“AI is making actions and content effortless to generate. Trust will come from knowing who stands behind them.” So says Pat Kinsel, CEO of Proof, which developed x401 with technical contributors from the payments, identity and AI sector.

Like LCP, x401 is “designed to work with the protocols already emerging around agentic activity.”

“In payments, x402 enables machines to make payments. AP2 and Verifiable Intent capture instructions and approvals in commerce. x401 now completes the missing link, when used together with these other protocols, agents can now pay, prove a person’s identity, and authorize specific actions.”

Proof intends to submit x401 to the FIDO Alliance’s agentic authentication standards workgroup. It is also providing “the first live implementation that can satisfy an x401 challenge.”

“Proof’s digital identity is one of the first inline implementations of OID4VC Issuance and Presentation, allowing people to verify their identity to an IAL2 standard and enroll just-in-time or instantly reauthenticate with a biometric,” says the release. “Developers simply request identity and Proof manages the complexity of who is enrolled vs not.”

Sumsub MCP integration enables policy-to-configuration

Sumsub has launched its Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration and a new suite of AI agent skills. A release claims this makes it “the first identity verification and compliance platform to give AI agents – including Claude, ChatGPT, and other leading models – access not just to day-to-day operations, but to the full configuration and setup layer of the platform.”

“Teams can now upload AML policies to Claude, ChatGPT, or other AI and get a fully configured Sumsub workflow in minutes, then manage day-to-day tasks.”

Sumsub believes this marks a “significant shift in how compliance setups are built.”

“Setting up a compliance workflow has always required significant manual effort, and updating it when regulations change requires even more,” says Andrew Novoselsky, chief product officer at Sumsub. “Our Agentic experience changes that by connecting an AI agent directly to the configuration layer of the platform – a team can take their AML policy, hand it to an AI agent, and have their full environment built automatically.”

Per the release, the integration is model-agnostic, designed to work with any leading AI agent. Sumsub has published an open-source set of agent skills on GitHub.

Faction, iVALT partnership secures trust behind connections

Faction Networks and iVALT have announced a strategic partnership that integrates iVALT’s Digital Trust platform, with passwordless biometric and 5-Factor verification, directly into Faction’s Generation 3 Zero Trust architecture. A release says the combination pairs “an invisible, owner-controlled network, in which the encryption keys and trust belong to the customer rather than a vendor, with continuous, passwordless human identity verification.”

Baldev Krishan, CEO of iVAL, says “traditional security focuses on the connection. Together, Faction and iVALT secure the trust behind it.”

Idemia underlines necessity of binding agents to humans

A new paper from Idemia takes a high-level look at how identity is changing in the “age of agentics.”

“Agentic AI is building an Internet where actions matter more than presence – and where those actions may be taken without a human ever being actively involved,” says the publication. “That shift fundamentally upends how trust works online.”

Idemia sketches out the shift from human-present to autonomous agentic transactions. In human-not-present models, “trust no longer comes from presence, it must come from cryptographically verifiable delegation. The agent must be provably bound to a verified human

(or legal entity), and its permissions must be scoped, time-bound, and revocable.”

Four questions everyone should ask of their agents

The New Stack has published a guide for developers, architects and DevOps engineers building agentic systems.

IBM’s senior product marketing manager, Jackson Connell, makes the case that “agentic AI works in production when identity is designed up front and enforced at runtime, rather than assumed from a prior login.” He outlines the four identity decisions that matter most for agentic systems.

Workload identity should be compared with shared service accounts. Static APIs should be compared with short-lived credentials. Organizations should weigh direct credential handoff against brokered session access. And finally, how to log activity to capture full identity lineage.

Article Topics

AI agents | biometric binding | China | digital ID | IBM | IDEMIA | identity access management (IAM) | iValt | Proof | Sumsub | Trinsic