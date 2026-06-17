Air Force seeks mobile biometric kits for field identity operations

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) is conducting market research to determine potential sources for a lightweight mobile biometric collection capability that can capture and process fingerprints, face, iris, and voice data for identity management and verification in the field.

The system must be compatible with Android and Windows and either work with or integrate into current systems used by AFOSI. The kit is expected to support mission sets including checkpoint validation, detainee processing, and humanitarian operations.

The requirement points to continued demand inside military investigative and security components for portable biometric systems that can be deployed outside fixed enrollment sites.

Rather than relying on a single biometric modality, the requested capability is designed around multimodal collection, combining fingerprint, facial, iris, and voice-related functions in a field kit.

The system must be able to connect to the Parsons Ares Gateway Transaction Manager software to support AFOSI compatibility.

The Ares Gateway Transaction Manager serves as a centralized repository for biometric collections, functioning as a transaction manager.

The Air Force also requires a vendor to provide a full-service warranty for biometric kits in line with those currently used by AFOSI and to provide at least virtual training for local OSI detachment personnel on field-level use of the system and associated software.

The listed hardware includes a ruggedized mobile biometric collection kit with a chest mount, Pelican case, Javelin+ sensor module, single iris capture module, Sherlock fingerprint sensor, Samsung Galaxy S25 or better device, phone case, chargers, international travel wall charger, protective sensor cover, and cleaning cloth.

The software and licensing requirements include the Ares Mobile Biometrics Application, iris matching for up to 500,000 records, face matching, fingerprint matching for up to 100,000 records, a one-year Knox Manage license, an Ares Gateway connection license, and one year of operations and maintenance for Ares Mobile.

The document identifies Parsons’ operations and maintenance support for its commercial off-the-shelf software, including bug fixes, routine updates, and selected enhancements aligned with the company’s product roadmap.

The requirement further calls for a turn-key systems integration fee covering ready solutions, LSI services, a service desk portal, and licensing.

The support structure is intended to allow issue tracking, return merchandise authorizations, and 24/7 access to status updates.

Article Topics

biometrics | identity management | identity verification | mobile biometrics | Parsons Corporation | U.S. Air Force